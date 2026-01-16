Preview: Lyon vs Brest - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 16 Jan 2026 10:31 , Last updated: 16 Jan 2026 11:23

Aiming to extend their winning run to six matches, Lyon welcome Brest to Groupama Stadium for an all-important Ligue 1 battle on Sunday night.

Les Gones have continued their excellent form since returning from the winter break, whilst Les Pirates are quickly banishing the demons from a poor start to the campaign.

Match preview

After missing out on Champions League qualification by just two positions in each of the past two seasons, Lyon are on a mission to return to the top table of European football, with their current form boosting their chances massively.

Les Gones stretched their winning run across all competitions to five games last Sunday afternoon, when a maiden goal in France for Real Madrid loanee Endrick fired his side to a 2-1 Coupe de France success at Lille.

Winning three of their last four top-flight contests, Paulo Fonseca's men have moved up to fifth spot in the Ligue 1 standings ahead of this weekend's hosting of Brest, just two points behind Marseille in third place.

Victorious in six of eight home league matches so far in 2025-26, only current pacesetters Lens (7) and reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain (7) have enjoyed more wins in front of their respective home faithfuls.

A key to Lyon's upturn in form over recent weeks, Pavel Sulc has stepped up to the Ligue 1 stage seamlessly following a summer switch from Czech giants Vitoria Plzen, providing 10 goal contributions across his opening 16 league matches.

© Imago

Following their first-ever appearance in the Champions League last season, Brest appear to be drifting back towards their norm of the 2020s to date, with Sunday's visitors set up for mid-table mediocrity for the remainder of this term.

Les Pirates concluded their 2025 schedule with a sobering defeat at third-tier Avranches in Coupe de France but made amends in the New Year, securing a comfortable 2-0 win over relegation-threatened Auxerre in the top flight.

Bagging a goal and an assist last time out for Brest, veteran attacker Ludovic Ajorque is a key player for Sunday's visitors, but the 31-year-old could be out of the door this month, with Paris FC supposedly keen on his talents.

Since the end of November, Eric Roy's men have won four of their past five league matches, allowing them to rise up to 11th spot in the Ligue 1 table, eight points from sixth-placed Rennes and eight points ahead of Nantes in 16th.

Brest will be looking to buck a growing trend in this particular matchup, with the away team failing to win any of the last six meetings between Les Pirates and Lyon (D2 L4) stretching back to February 2023.

Lyon Ligue 1 form:

L D W L W W

Lyon form (all competitions):

L W W W W W

Brest Ligue 1 form:

L W W W L W

Brest form (all competitions):

W W W L L W

Team News

© Iconsport / Nikola Kristic

On the verge of Africa Cup of Nations glory with Senegal, Lyon's Moussa Niakhate remains absent in Ligue 1 this weekend.

Les Gones are also without the services of Corentin Tolisso, who picked up a suspension-inducing yellow card during the win at Monaco on January 3.

Both targeting returns at the end of the month, Ernest Nuamah (knee) and Malick Fofana (ankle) are set to miss out this weekend.

Brest are likely to be unable to call upon the talents of Mama Balde, who picked up a shin injury at the beginning of January.

A consistent performer for Les Pirates over the past three years, Kenny Lala is currently sidelined because of a knee problem.

Lyon possible starting lineup:

Greif; Maitland-Niles, Mata, Kluivert, Tagliafico; Abner, Morton, Mangala, Merah; Sulc, Moreira

Brest possible starting lineup:

Coudert; Zogbe, Chardonnet, Coulibaly, Guindo; Del Castillo, Chotard, Magnetti, Lascary; Mboup, Ajorque

We say: Lyon 2-0 Brest

Performing admirably across three competitions in recent months, Lyon are the overwhelming favourites for victory this weekend.

Brest have won just two of their eight Ligue 1 away contests, and we cannot envisage Les Pirates collecting their third success at Groupama Stadium on Sunday night.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.