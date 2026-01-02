Preview: Brest vs Auxerre - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 02 Jan 2026 16:00

In what could be a pivotal turning point in the race for Ligue 1 survival, Brest will welcome Auxerre to Stade Francis-Le Ble on Sunday.

Brest are 11th with 19 points, but the gap to 16th-placed Auxerre, who have 12 points and occupy the division's relegation playoff spot, could be reduced to just four points after Sunday's clash.

Match preview

The hosts were thoroughly outplayed when they lost 3-1 against Rennes on December 13 considering they faced three big chances while only creating one themselves.

Boss Eric Roy oversaw a penalty-shootout loss against Avranches in the Coupe de France on December 19, though they did win the three games prior to their two most recent defeats, with all three coming in Ligue 1.

Les Pirates have netted seven goals in their last four league outings, more than they had scored in their previous seven (five).

At the other end of the pitch, Brest have conceded six goals in their past four top-flight fixtures, whereas they had conceded 10 in their previous five matches.

Roy's team will be hoping to extend their unbeaten streak at home to four games, and a triumph would be their third in a row at Stade Francis-Le Ble.

The visitors suffered a 4-3 defeat against Lille on December 14, and they will be disappointed that they failed to take advantage of their opponents, who were reduced to 10 men in the 38th minute.

Auxerre's total of six first-half goals is the second fewest in the top flight, and their return of 14 goals overall is the joint worst record in the league.

AJA won one and drew one of their two encounters with Brest in 2024-25, winning 3-0 at home in September 2024 and drawing 2-2 at Stade Francis-Le Ble in February 2025.

Manager Christophe Pelissier's side have drawn two, won one and lost one of their past four in Ligue 1, conceding six goals while netting seven times.

Auxerre have failed to claim victory in any of their seven away contests in 2025-26, succumbing to defeat on five occasions.

Brest Ligue 1 form:

D

L

W

W

W

L

Brest form (all competitions):

L

W

W

W

L

L

Auxerre Ligue 1 form:

L

L

D

D

W

L

Auxerre form (all competitions):

L

D

D

W

L

L

Team News

Brest could look to start a centre-back pairing of Brendan Chardonnet and Soumaila Coulibaly, especially as Julien Le Cardinal is suspended.

In the middle of the pitch, expect Joris Chotard and Hugo Magnetti to be stationed behind Romain Del Castillo, who may play as a number 10 due to Kamory Doumbia's absence at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Winger Justin Bourgault played out wide last time out, and he is set to support striker Mama Balde.

Auxerre were reduced to nine men when they played Lille, with both centre-back Clement Akpa and midfielder Oussama El Azzouzi dismissed, though only El Azzouzi remains suspended for Sunday's game.

The visitors could look to field Sinaly Diomande and Clement Akpa in the heart of defence, while Rudy Matondo, Assane Diousse and Kevin Danois are likely inclusions in midfield.

Brest possible starting lineup:

Coudert; Lala, Chardonnet, Coulibaly, Guindo; Chotard, Magnetti; Bourgault, Del Castillo, Mboup; Balde

Auxerre possible starting lineup:

Leon; Sy, Diomande, Akpa, Oppegard; Matondo, Diousse, Danois; Casimir, Osman, Sinayoko

We say: Brest 2-1 Auxerre

Brest should be seen as favourites considering their opponents have struggled for results away from home.

However, they must be wary of the fact Auxerre have improved of late, and it would not be surprising if they only won by a one-goal margin.

