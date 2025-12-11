Preview: Rennes vs Brest - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 11 Dec 2025 13:16

Rennes will look to bounce back from last weekend’s heavy defeat at the Parc des Princes against champions Paris Saint-Germain when they welcome Brittany rivals Brest to Roazhon Park on Saturday.

Brest will aim to maintain their recent form with a win that would close the gap on their hosts to just two points. With recent history and regional bragging rights on the line, both clubs approach this derby with everything to play for as the season nears its midpoint.

Match preview

Rennes enter this Brittany derby looking to respond after last weekend’s bruising 5–0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes. That result halted what had been an impressive run of four wins from their previous five Ligue 1 fixtures, a spell that had propelled them firmly into the upper half of the table.

With 24 goals scored and 23 conceded across 15 matches, Rennes have shown attacking promise but occasional defensive vulnerability.

Their performances at Roazhon Park, however, continue to be the backbone of their season. Rennes have scored 15 of their 24 league goals at home, an imposing 62% of their total, while conceding only 7, which represents just 30% of the goals they have allowed this campaign.

This consistency gives them an average of 2.14 goals scored and 1 conceded per home match, ranking them 6th and joint-7th respectively among Ligue 1 clubs for these metrics.

The home atmosphere has also fuelled their attacking rhythm, with Rennes finding the net in six of their last seven league matches on their own turf. Their ability to control games through structured buildup play often forces opponents deep into their half. That approach is likely to remain central to Habib Beye’s strategy as he looks to maintain momentum despite last weekend’s setback.

Key to this system is the excellent form of Esteban Lepaul, who continues to enhance his growing reputation. The forward is ranked 3rd in the Ligue 1 scoring chart with 8 goals, and his movement, composure, and sharp finishing have made him indispensable. His presence in the final third will be vital as Rennes attempt to unsettle a Brest side that has defended well in high-pressure moments this season.

Despite their strengths, Rennes still carry certain concerns. Their disciplinary record is a notable issue, they sit among the top three Ligue 1 teams for red cards this season, with four dismissals in 15 matches, against a league average of 2.3. Such lapses have cost them in tight games. Additionally, they are yet to find a way past Brest in their last six league encounters, a psychological hurdle they will be eager to overcome on home soil.

Brest make the short trip to Rennes in excellent form, riding a wave of confidence after securing three consecutive league victories against Monaco, Strasbourg, and Metz. Those results have tightened their grip on the top half of the table and elevated expectations around the club as the season approaches its midpoint. Their recent surge has highlighted their resilience and attacking efficiency under Eric Roy

Their away record this season has been steady, with Brest scoring 8 of their 20 goals on the road, accounting for 40% of their overall tally. Defensively, they have conceded 13 of their 24 goals away from home, making up 54% of their total.

These numbers translate into an average of 1.14 goals scored and 1.86 conceded per away match, placing Brest inside the league’s top ten for both categories. Their direct, transition-focused approach suits them well in away fixtures, particularly against teams that commit numbers forward.

Recent history strongly favours Brest in this fixture. Over the last five encounters between the sides, Brest have won three while the remaining two ended in draws. Their most recent meeting came in July 2025, when Brest edged a dramatic 3–2 win.

Extending the analysis to their last eight clashes, Brest remain on the upper hand, further underscoring how consistently they have troubled Rennes in recent years. These past matchups have produced an unusual distribution of outcomes: three goalless meetings, three games with two or three goals, and two clashes with four goals or more.

Brest averaged 1.5 goals per match in those eight fixtures, slightly above their season average of 1.33 while converting at an impressive 28.57% from 42 attempts. Their ability to make the most of limited chances has repeatedly been the difference in these derby battles.

Central to Brest’s success this season has been the form of Romain Del Castillo. The creative attacker sits joint-5th among Ligue 1’s top scorers, with six goals, and remains crucial to Brest’s attacking transitions. His vision and decision-making have been instrumental in unlocking opposition defences, and he will undoubtedly be one of Brest’s most important outlets once again at Roazhon Park.

While Brest can draw confidence from their recent form and favourable history, they do have their weaknesses. Notably, they sit in the bottom three for free kicks won in Ligue 1 this season, earning only 166 so far, well below the league average of 182.7. This limits their ability to create set-piece chances, an area that could prove significant in a tightly contested derby.

Rennes Ligue 1 form:

DWWWWL

Brest Ligue 1 form:

LDLWWW

Team News

Both teams carry minor concerns into the fixture. Rennes will be without promising defender Jeremy Jacquet, who was sent off against PSG after two bookable offences. The 20-year-old, reportedly attracting Premier League interest from clubs including Liverpool, has started all 15 league matches this season.

Midfielder Seko Fofana remains a doubt after missing the last three matches with a muscle injury. The Ivorian is also expected to depart soon for Morocco ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations as Ivory Coast prepare to defend the title they won two years ago on home soil.

Brest will be without Ludovic Ajorque following his red card against Monaco. The French striker has started every league match this season and found the net against Nice earlier in the campaign.

Remy Labeau-Lascary, who was forced off in the first half against Monaco with an abdominal issue, returned to training on Tuesday and could be in contention for just his third start of the season following his summer move from RC Lens.

With this being the final league match before the mid-season break, both managers, Beye for Rennes and Eric Roy for Brest are expected to field strong lineups.

Rennes possible starting lineup:

Samba; Ait Boudlal, Anthony Rouault, Brassier; Frankowski, Camara, Rongier, Cisse, Tamari; Lepaul, Embolo

Brest possible starting lineup:

Coudert; Lala, Chardonnet, Coulibaly, Guindo; Chotard, Magnetti; Balde, Del Castillo, Doumbia, Lascary; Mama Balde

We say: Rennes 2-2 Brest

This derby is poised to be competitive and full of intensity. Rennes’ strong home form and attacking depth suggest they have the tools to push for a result, especially with Esteban Lepaul in excellent scoring shape.

Yet Brest’s momentum, their three-match winning streak, and their dominance in recent head-to-head encounters indicate that the visitors will not be easily subdued. With both teams capable of scoring and the rivalry adding extra fire, the match promises entertainment.

A lively, balanced contest with goals at both ends and little to separate the sides in a fiercely contested regional showdown.

