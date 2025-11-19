Manchester United are allegedly contemplating whether to make bids for two Ligue 1 talents at some point during 2026.

Manchester United have allegedly started scouting two talents from Ligue 1 ahead of the 2026 transfer windows.

The Red Devils are currently enjoying one of their best runs of form in the Premier League for a number of seasons with 11 points having been accumulated from the last five games.

As a result, Ruben Amorim's side have emerged as surprise contenders for a return to the Champions League ahead of a hectic schedule of fixtures either side of the turn of the year.

United's splurge in the transfer market over the summer, where they made improvements to their goalkeeping and attacking departments, is currently paying off.

Nevertheless, it appears that the club's freshly-imposed transfer strategy since the takeover involving Sir Jim Ratcliffe will continue in the new year.

Which Ligue 1 talents are Man United targeting?

Speaking to the ICI Armorique podcast, journalist Francois Rauzy has recalled a conversation that he had with Man United's leading French scout Steve Head at a game involving Rennes, with Head seemingly indicating that Jeremy Jacquet and Mohamed Kader Meite were the players on his radar.

Rauzy said: "In the press box right in front of us, there are the scouts who are often there, the recruiters, to watch two or three players. And there’s a guy who passes a scout who goes over the barrier and says, ‘Should I take a match sheet?’ In English, I mean, I want to watch the players.

“So, bam, I grab him. I say to him, “Who do you work for? Who did you come to see? Anyway, at first he didn’t tell me too much, but I managed to get the information out.

“Well, there’s not much of a surprise, but it was a scout from Manchester United who was there for Jacquet and Kader Meite. Not very surprising.

“He said ‘Who do you think I came to see play?’ I said ‘Jacquet and Meite’, he told me ‘bingo’ – so there you go.”

Who are Jeremy Jacquet and Mohamed Kader Meite?

Of the two players, Jacquet is the more established player at Rennes with the centre-back having also earned five caps for France Under-21s.

As well as making 24 appearances for Clermont Foot, the 20-year-old has progressed onto featuring on 24 occasions for Rennes. In total, he has 30 outings in Ligue 1 to his name, 12 of which have come during 2025-26.

Meanwhile, Kader Meite - who is just 18 years of age - has contributed two goals and two assists from his 11 appearances in France's top flight this season.

Despite his age, the centre-forward already has 930 minutes of football spread across 24 outings for Rennes, while also earning three caps for the same international side as Jacquet.