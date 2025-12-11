Preview: Oxford United vs Preston North End - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 11 Dec 2025 13:03

Preston North End make the trip to Oxford United on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that would keep them in the top five of the Championship table.

Meanwhile, Oxford head into this contest sitting in 21st place, just two points above the relegation zone.

Match preview

While Oxford boss Gary Rowett would have always expected a tough second campaign back in the Championship, he will be disappointed that his side are struggling to remain outside of the bottom three.

Just one win has come from their last eight league matches, a notable 2-1 triumph over Ipswich Town who now sit in fourth.

Four draws during that period have been enough to keep Oxford above 22nd spot, including the 1-1 draw at Blackburn Rovers in midweek.

Positives will be taken from just a ninth point from 11 away fixtures being recorded, yet there was disappointment having conceded an equaliser at Ewood Park with 78 minutes on the clock.

Whether Oxford remain in the Championship could be dependent on their form at the Kassam Stadium, but just 10 points have come from nine fixtures on familiar territory.

Despite just 10 goals being scored, Oxford have avoided defeat to the likes of Millwall, Middlesbrough and Ipswich across their last four such matches.

As for Preston, Paul Heckingbottom will be frustrated that his side have only recorded one victory from their last six league games.

That win came by a 3-2 scoreline at bottom club Sheffield Wednesday, but positives can be taken from some of the four draws from the other five games.

Most notably, Preston defied a first-half red card against leaders Coventry City on Tuesday to earn a 1-1 scoreline at Deepdale.

Preston have now scored in each of their last nine Championship fixtures, yet they have also conceded in their most recent seven encounters.

They make the trip to Oxford having put together a four-game unbeaten streak in away fixtures, collecting eight points in the process.

Oxford United Championship form:

L D D W L D

Preston North End Championship form:

D L D W D D

Team News

Barring any fresh injury issues, Rowett could select the same Oxford XI that was leading against Blackburn before changes were made.

Sam Long and Jack Currie will be considered for recalls in the wing-back roles if Rowett wants to introduce fresh legs.

Cameron Brannagan and Przemyslaw Placheta are among those who remain on the sidelines.

Preston will be without the suspended Liam Lindsay after his red card against Coventry on Tuesday night.

Pol Valentin is in line to start at right wing-back after his assist for Preston's goal in that game, with Odeluga Offiah being moved into the back three.

The likes of Jamal Lewis, Robbie Brady and Ali McCann remain on the sidelines, while Milutin Osmajic continues to serve a lengthy ban.

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Cumming; Ter Avest, Helik, Davies, Brown, Leigh; Keersmaecker, Vaulks, L.Harris; M.Harris, Lankshear

Preston North End possible starting lineup:

Iversen; Offiah, Storey, Hughes; Valentin, Armstrong, Thompson, Small; Whiteman; Dobbin, Jebbison

We say: Oxford United 1-2 Preston North End

Although Preston's form has dropped off in recent games, we cannot ignore that they have still earned points off some of the best teams in the division. With that in mind, we are backing Heckingbottom's side to secure three points on Saturday, albeit in a tight match.

