Preview: Oxford United vs Ipswich Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 26 Nov 2025 13:12 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 02:42

Ipswich Town will look to extend their six-game unbeaten streak when they travel to the Kassam Stadium for Friday's meeting with Oxford United.

The Tractors Boys are in fourth spot in the Championship standings, while the U's are languishing in the bottom three.

Match preview

Oxford are down in 22nd place and a point adrift from safety after winning three, drawing six and losing eight of their 17 league matches.

Gary Rowett's side have failed to win any of their last five games, although they have at least avoided defeat in their previous two outings.

After playing out a 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough, the U's repeated that scoreline with a dramatic equaliser in Tuesday's away meeting with relegation rivals Norwich City.

Substitute Filip Krastev netted a 95th-minute equaliser to open his Championship account and rescue a precious point for his team.

Oxford will now return to the Kassam Stadium, where they have won just once in their eight home league outings this season (D4, L3), with that solitary win taking place in last month's clash with Derby County.

The U's face a tricky test against an in-form Ipswich side, but they can at least take inspiration from the fact that they have lost just one of their previous eight meetings with the Tractor Boys (W2, D5), including a 2-1 success in their most recent encounter in January 2023.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Ipswich have moved up to fourth place in the table after winning four and drawing two of their last six matches since suffering back-to-back defeats to Middlesbrough and Charlton Athletic in October.

The Tractor Boys were held to a goalless draw against Wrexham in their first game back from the international break, before they returned to winning ways in Tuesday's away clash with Hull City.

Marcelino Nunez and Chuba Akpom scored in the space of four second-half minutes to fire their side to a 2-0 victory at the MKM Stadium, representing their third consecutive win on the road.

As a result of the midweek success, Kieran McKenna's side are just three points adrift of the top two in their bid to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

After failing to win their last five away matches at Oxford, Ipswich will enter Friday's fixture with hopes of claiming their first head-to-head away victory since prevailing via a 2-1 scoreline in the EFL Cup in November 1997.

Oxford United Championship form:

W D L L D D

Ipswich Town Championship form:

W W D W D W

Team News

© Imago

Oxford captain Cameron Brannagan is set to miss a second consecutive game after picking up a calf problem in Saturday's draw with Middlesbrough.

The U's are also expected to be without the services of defender Brodie Spencer and attacker Matt Phillips.

Stanley Mills, Will Lankshear and Krastev could all come into Rowett's thinking if he opts to freshen up his side for Friday's contest.

As for the visitors, they are still unable to call upon Alex Palmer, Harry Clarke, Conor Townsend, Wes Burns and Sammie Szmodics.

Midfielder Jens Cajuste is unlikely to feature after being forced off at half time of Tuesday's win with an ankle injury.

Jack Taylor could replace Cajuste in the middle of the park, while there may also be starting spots for Jaden Philogene, Sindre Walle Egeli and Akpom.

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Cumming; Long, Helik, Brown, Currie; De Keersmaecker, Vaulks; Mills, L. Harris, Krastev; Lankshear

Ipswich Town possible starting lineup:

Walton; Furlong, O'Shea, Greaves, Davis; Taylor, Matusiwa; Egeli, Nunez, Philogene; Akpom

Featured betting offer: Get £20 in free bets at Bet442

Bet442 are a relatively new player on the UK betting scene, but they've quickly gained recognition for competitive odds and a decent welcome offer. They're currently listed 5th in our selection of the best football betting sites.

New customers can claim £20 in free bets when signing up through our link and betting £20. Check out the offer details below.

18+. New Customers Only. Min deposit £20. Maximum one £10 Free Bet & two £5 Bet Builder Free Bets. Qualifying bet must be placed at odds of Evens (2.00) or greater. Paid as bonus tokens: Token 1 Min odds Req: 4/5 (1.80). Token 2 & 3 are valid for Bet Builder only and are subject to min odds of 2/1 (3.00). T&Cs Apply.

We say: Oxford United 0-2 Ipswich Town

Ipswich have taken maximum points from their last three away assignments, and with the visitors now showing their promotion credentials, we think that they will produce a strong performance to dispatch Oxford on Friday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.