Preview: Millwall vs Hull City - prediction, team news, lineups

A key battle at the top end of the Championship table will take place at The Den on Saturday, as Millwall welcome Hull City.

The visitors moved back into the top six with a midweek victory, while their hosts sit third in a four-game unbeaten run.

Millwall return to Championship action on Saturday aiming to continue an unbeaten streak in the Championship and narrow their gap to the automatic promotion spots.

After narrowly missing out on the playoffs last time around, they have enjoyed a strong start to their first full season under the management of Alex Neil, sitting third having earned 35 points from their first 20 outings, winning 10 and only losing five of those.

Following the most recent of those losses against Portsmouth on their return from the November international break, the Lions bounced back to strengthen their top-two bid, firstly beating Sheffield Wednesday and Southampton 1-0 and 3-2 respectively.

They would then make it three straight triumphs in a tough trip to Bristol City last weekend, as Mihailo Ivanovic netted the only goal, before visiting Derby County in midweek and sharing the points in a 1-1 draw, having led in the final 10 minutes through a Matthew Clarke own goal, only for Jake Cooper to also turn the ball into his own net and level the scores.

Still boasting a four-game unbeaten run which has earned them 10 points to move within four of second-placed Middlesbrough, and having won five and drawn one of their last six home league games, Millwall will go in search of another victory on Saturday to heap the pressure on the automatic promotion spots.

They face a tough test, though, with the visitors hoping to move within touching distance of Neil's side after returning to the playoff spots with a victory.

Hull City have also enjoyed a pleasing first half to the 2025-26 Championship season after turning to Sergej Jakirovic over the summer, building on last term's survival and picking up 31 points from their first 20 matches.

Their success has come in attack, with only three sides topping their tally of 33 goals, while only basement side Sheffield Wednesday have conceded more than the Tigers' 34.

After dropping out of the top six in a tough run which produced three points from four games, culminating in a 4-1 loss to Middlesbrough last weekend, Jakirovic's side returned to winning ways in midweek, hosting Wrexham and picking up a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Kyle Joseph and Oli McBurnie.

Now sitting back in sixth spot, four points behind the third-placed hosts but only ahead of seventh-placed Queens Park Rangers on goal difference and leading three sides by one point, Hull City will hope to improve their standing in a tight top-six battle with an impressive win on the road at the weekend.

Millwall Championship form:

DLWWWD

Hull City Championship form:

WLLWLW

Team News

Millwall remain it by injuries, particularly in midfield, with Casper De Norre having missed out on Tuesday, joining Luke Cundle, Massimo Luongo, William Smallbone, Billy Mitchell and David Mazou-Sacko in the treatment room.

Given those losses, 20-year-old Daniel Kelly will continue to play a key role in the engine room, with Camiel Neghli and Raees Bangura-Williams likely to continue ahead of him.

With Josh Coburn also still ruled out with an injury, Mihailo Ivanovic will lead the line with support from wingers Thierno Ballo and Femi Azeez, who leads the squad with six goals in 12 Championship appearances this season.

Hull City will remain without Cody Drameh, Eliot Matazo, John Lundstram and Kasey Palmer on Saturday, while key attacker and top scorer Joe Gelhardt was also unable to make Tuesday's game and faces a spell on the sidelines.

Oli McBurnie was fit to return off the bench in midweek, though, after an almost two-month injury layoff, and he will compete to start after moving onto seven goals for the season in his 11th league appearance for the Tigers.

Semi Ajayi and Charlie Hughes will continue their defensive partnership after a rare clean sheet against Wrexham, while Darko Gyabi and Amir Hadziahmetovic will compete to join Regan Slater in the midfield.

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Crocombe; Crama, Taylor, Cooper; Doughty; Kelly; Azeez, Neghli, Bangura-Williams, Ballo; Ivanovic

Hull City possible starting lineup:

Pandur; Coyle, Ajayi, Hughes, Giles; Gyabi, Slater; Belloumi, Crooks, Joseph; McBurnie

We say: Millwall 2-2 Hull City

Saturday's game promises to be an exciting one with both sides positive from recent results and keen to strengthen top-six positions.

Hull City did not seem too badly hit by the loss of star man Gelhardt in midweek and should again show their attacking quality, while Millwall have the tools to punish the visitors' weak defence, and we opt for a draw at The Den.

