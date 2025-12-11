Wolves lineup vs. Arsenal: Predicted XI for Premier League clash amid Joao Gomes boost, Bellegarde blow

By Ben Knapton | 11 Dec 2025 11:05 , Last updated: 11 Dec 2025 11:05

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Rob Edwards is sweating over the fitness of Jean-Ricner Bellegarde for Saturday's Premier League clash with leaders Arsenal at the Emirates.

The former Strasbourg man scored Wolves' equaliser in their 4-1 loss to Manchester United on Monday night, before having to come off early in the second half with an unspecified injury.

The nature and severity of Bellegarde's problem remains unclear, but he may be forced to take his place on the sidelines with Rodrigo Gomes (groin), Marshall Munetsi (calf) and Daniel Bentley (ankle).

If so, Fer Lopez - who was spritely during his cameo last time out - should be the first in line to start in the attack, and the Spaniard could very well be supporting two central strikers at the Emirates.

Arsenal could potentially be missing both William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, so Edwards may look to capitalise on that loss of physicality and set-piece threat by pairing Jorgen Strand Larsen with Tolu Arokodare, at Jhon Arias's expense.

Further back, Joao Gomes returns from suspension and should rejoin compatriot Andre in the engine room, although Ladislav Krejci should not be demoted as a result.

Instead, the 26-year-old could drop into defence in place of the under-performing Yerson Mosquera, while Jackson Tchatchoua may displace Ki-Jana Hoever on the right flank too.

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Johnstone; Krejci, Agbadou, Toti; Tchatchoua, Gomes, Andre, Wolfe; Lopez; Arokodare, Strand Larsen

