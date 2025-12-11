Alaves vs. Real Madrid: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for La Liga clash

By Matt Law | 11 Dec 2025 10:36 , Last updated: 11 Dec 2025 10:38

Real Madrid will be aiming to return to winning ways when they continue their 2025-26 La Liga campaign against Alaves on Sunday.

Los Blancos are currently second in the La Liga table, four points behind the leaders Barcelona, while the home team are 11th in the division.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Alaves vs. Real Madrid kick off?

The La Liga contest will kick off at 8pm UK time on Sunday night.

Where is Alaves vs. Real Madrid being played?

Real Madrid will make the trip to Alaves' Mendizorrotza Stadium this weekend.

Opened in 1924, it is the third-oldest professional football stadium in Spain, and Alaves have a strong record at home this term, winning four, drawing two and losing two of their eight La Liga matches to collect 14 points.

Real Madrid beat Alaves 1-0 in the corresponding match last season, though, and the capital giants have not lost away to Sunday's opponents since October 2018.

How to watch Alaves vs. Real Madrid in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, the La Liga match between Alaves and Real Madrid will be available to watch on Premier Sports 1. You can subscribe through Sky, Virgin Media, or online via Premier Sports.

Online streaming

Online streaming for this match is available through the Premier Sports website and the STV Player.

Highlights

The X account that belongs to Premier Sports will show highlights of the best incidents and the goals.

Alaves vs. Real Madrid: What's the story?

This is simply a must-win match for Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso, with the Spaniard coming under increasing pressure due to the team's struggles.

Los Blancos lost 2-0 at home to Celta Vigo in their last league match before suffering a 2-1 reverse to Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Real Madrid's recent wobble has seen them drop four points behind division leaders Barcelona, and they have only managed to win two of their last eight matches in all competitions, which is not good enough for a team of Real Madrid's ilk.

Another poor result here would pile the pressure on Alonso.

Alaves will enter the match off the back of successive wins, beating Portugalete in the Copa del Rey and Real Sociedad in La Liga, and a solid campaign to date has seen the Basque outfit pick up 18 points from 15 matches to sit 11th in the table.