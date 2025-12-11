Lamine Yamal surpasses Kylian Mbappé's record in the Champions League

By Axel Clody | 11 Dec 2025 09:39

Lamine Yamal, even at a young age, continues breaking records in a Barcelona shirt. The 18-year-old accumulates impressive numbers and is already considered one of the world's best players.

Recently, the Barcelona number 10 became the athlete with the greatest offensive contribution in Champions League history amongst athletes aged 18 or under.

Yamal surpasses Mbappe's record with Frankfurt assist

© Imago / IMAGO / Alterphotos

In total, the athlete has 14 actions that resulted in goals, being seven goals and seven assists. The last contribution came in the 2-1 victory against Frankfurt last Tuesday in the Champions League. The Spaniard provided an assist for Kounde's goal.

With this assist, the athlete broke the record that belonged to Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman was the athlete aged 18 or under with the most goal participations in the Champions League, with 13. Besides the duo, the list is completed by: Raul (seven), Bellingham (six), Rodrygo (six), Walcott (six), Zaire-Emery (five), Cesc Fabregas (four) and Wayne Rooney (four).

Despite his young age, the youngster comes from consistent Champions League seasons. In total, the athlete has scored seven goals in three consecutive Champions League seasons. His victims were Monaco, Atalanta, Benfica, Dortmund, Inter, Olympiacos and Club Brugge.

Consistent Champions League performances across three seasons

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Besides goals scored, he also has seven assists to his statistics, being two in the 2023-24 season, against Antwerp and PSG, four in 2024-25, against Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Benfica. Finally, two in the current season, being Brugge and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Last season, Barcelona reached the semi-final, but were defeated by Inter on an aggregate score of 7-6, adding the competition's first and second leg matches. Yamal scored one of the goals in the first leg, drawn 3-3.

Besides this record, Lamine also already has others in a Barcelona shirt in the Champions League. The Spaniard was Barcelona's youngest player to feature in the competition, at 16 years and 68 days. He was also the youngest athlete to start in a Champions League clash and also to feature in a knockout stage match of the tournament.

Another record for Yamal's career is the youngest scorer in a Champions League semi-final, precisely by scoring his goal against Inter in 2024-25, the athlete reached the mark, also surpassing Mbappe, who had already scored for Monaco in the 2016-17 season.

This article was originally published on Trivela.