Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Osasuna: Dani Olmo, Ronald Araujo, Gavi updates

By Matt Law | 10 Dec 2025 09:53 , Last updated: 10 Dec 2025 09:54

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign with a clash against Osasuna on Saturday evening.

The Catalan giants are currently top of the La Liga table, four points clear of second-placed Real Madrid, and they have been victorious in each of their last six matches in Spain's top flight.

Hansi Flick's side will enter the match off the back of a 2-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Osasuna, who occupy 15th spot in Spain's top flight.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Gavi will be on the sidelines until the early stages of 2026 following a knee operation, with the Spanish midfielder requiring surgery to treat a medial meniscus injury.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Shoulder

Possible return date: January 3 (vs. Espanyol)

Olmo suffered a shoulder injury during the recent clash with Atletico Madrid, and the Spain international will not be back on the field until January.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Personal

Possible return date: Unknown

Araujo, who has missed Barcelona's last four matches, is taking a period of absence to prioritise his mental health, and it is unclear at this stage of proceedings when the centre-back could return.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players suspended for this match.