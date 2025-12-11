Real Madrid injury news: Will Kylian Mbappe be fit for must-win La Liga clash with Alaves?

By Matt Law | 11 Dec 2025 09:39 , Last updated: 11 Dec 2025 09:41

Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has admitted that it is "too early" to predict whether Kylian Mbappe will be fit for Sunday's La Liga clash with Alaves.

The France international was widely expected to miss out against Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday night due to a knee issue, so it was a surprise when he was included in the matchday squad.

Mbappe did not take to the field, though, with Alonso unwilling to take any risks despite the fact that Real Madrid needed a goal in the second half of the match to draw level.

Rodrygo had sent Real Madrid ahead with his first goal of the season, but Nico O'Reilly and Erling Haaland struck to hand Man City all three points.

Los Blancos will be bidding to return to winning ways against Alaves in La Liga on Sunday, but it remains to be seen whether Mbappe is available for selection.

Mbappe remains a doubt for Alaves contest

“It's too early to know if he'll be ready for Sunday. We have to take it day by day, and he wasn't fit to play today, otherwise he would've played. We miss him, but we had enough chances to score that second goal," Alonso told reporters.

Mbappe has been in exceptional form for Real Madrid this season, scoring 25 goals in 21 appearances in all competitions, in addition to coming up with four assists.

The 26-year-old has 16 goals and four assists in 16 La Liga matches this term, while he has managed nine goals in five Champions League games.

The pressure has been ramped up on Alonso following the loss to Man City, and Real Madrid chiefs will be demanding a response this weekend.

Will Rodrygo start against Alaves?