Crystal Palace transfer news: Daniel Munoz eyed for big-money move in 2026 - who's leading the chase?

An undisputed starter in Crystal Palace's right defensive flank, Daniel Munoz is one of this start to the Premier League season's attractions. The Colombian seems set to enliven the 2026 transfer market.

Aged 29, Daniel Munoz has only started to make people talk about him since this year. The right-back or wing-back was unknown to the general public before his signing at Crystal Palace in January 2024 for €8m (£6.8m) from Genk.

He had no adaptation issues to the Premier League and has been an undisputed starter at the Eagles since his signing. He is thus coming off a season with 37 Premier League matches played for four goals and six assists.

The Colombia international (43 caps) has started on the same basis for this new campaign with already 23 matches played for four goals and two assists. Daniel Munoz is thus beginning to attract European heavyweights and should enliven the 2026 transfer market.

Daniel Munoz's contractual situation

Crystal Palace have therefore pulled off a nice coup by recruiting him from Genk nearly two years ago. The Eagles quickly understood this and did not hesitate to extend his contract last April until June 2028 with an option for an additional year.

The 29-year-old right-back is thus protected by the English side. It should be noted that he currently earns a salary of €3.5m/year (£3m) and is the club's ninth salary, according to Capology data. He however has higher wages than his teammate Marc Guehi, who is also a major transfer coup.

With his long-term contract binding him to Crystal Palace, Daniel Munoz can thus only leave the Premier League club in the form of a transfer or a loan with obligation to buy.

Currently valued at €27m (£23m) by Transfermarkt, the Colombian defender is estimated at minimum €30m (£25.5m) by the Eagles, according to Caught Offside. A logical amount that could be easily reached, given the reported competition for the case.

Which clubs in the transfer market for Daniel Munoz?

Indeed, Daniel Munoz has been a highly courted player since the start of the season in the transfer market. PSG have notably confirmed their interest for this potential Achraf Hakimi replacement. The capital club are far from alone in this case.

Indeed, Chelsea and FC Barcelona are also closely following the Crystal Palace full-back's performances. The latter does not show himself difficult about his future destination and would reportedly be ready to join numerous European heavyweights.

"To tell the truth, there's a lot of talk about one club or another. If you ask my opinion, it would be a dream for me to play at a club like those: whether Barcelona, PSG, Real Madrid or Manchester United," Daniel Munoz said at a press conference last November.

