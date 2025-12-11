Man City injury, suspension news and return dates for Crystal Palace clash: Stones, Rodri, Kovacic latest

By Oliver Thomas | 11 Dec 2025 08:20 , Last updated: 11 Dec 2025 08:26

Manchester City will be looking to win their fifth game in a row when they travel to Selhurst Park face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Citizens are in high spirits after coming from behind to beat Spanish giants Real Madrid 2-1 in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Prior to that Bernabeu triumph, Pep Guardiola’s men beat Leeds United, Fulham and Sunderland in consecutive Premier League matches, including a 3-0 success over the latter last weekend, to climb up to second place in the table and move to within two points of leaders Arsenal.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of the contest against Palace.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Leg

Possible return date: Unknown

Stones has been left out of Man City's matchday squad for the last two games, with Guardiola confirming that the defender will spent a period on the sidelines with a leg injury.

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Rodri has missed Man City’s last eight games in all competitions with a hamstring injury and although he is “feeling better”, it remains to be seen when the Spaniard will be ready to return to first-team action.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle/Heel

Possible return date: Unknown

Guardiola recently confirmed that Kovacic “will be out for a while” and Man City “will wait on him for the last part of the season.”

Kovacic, who has only made two substitute appearances for the Citizens this season since undergoing Achilles surgery in the summer, is now suffering from calcification in his ankle/heel and surgery could be required to fix the issue.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Manchester City have no suspended players for this match.