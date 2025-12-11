Preview: Metz vs Paris Saint-Germain - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 11 Dec 2025 02:42

Two teams on opposite ends of the Ligue 1 table will square off in Lorraine on Saturday evening as Paris Saint-Germain visit Stade Saint-Symphorien for a date with Metz.

A 3-1 defeat at Auxerre dropped Les Merlus down to the bottom of the table with 11 points, while PSG remain second from the top despite a 5-0 thrashing against Rennes.

Match preview

Things seem to be regressing in the wrong direction for Metz right now as they find themselves back in the top-flight basement after some promising results heading into late November.

Stephane Le Mignan had seen his side win three league fixtures in a row before the November international break, but they enter this weekend on a three-match losing run.

Another defeat this weekend would mark their longest losing streak in this competition since going pointless in their final four Ligue 1 fixtures of 2023-24.

On Saturday, they will try to avoid losing consecutive league games at home for the first time in the top-flight this season after a 1-0 loss versus Rennes on matchday 14.

Metz have netted a goal or fewer in five home contests in the competition this season, failing to find the back of the net in four of those instances.

Les Merlus have given up a combined nine goals in three matches this season against teams currently in the top four, with their only triumph coming versus the current league leaders Lens (1-0).

For the first time in a while, it appears as though PSG will have some serious competition in their quest to claim a fifth successive Ligue 1 crown.

Heading into matchday 16, they are a point behind Lens for the top spot with 33 points, four fewer than they had at this stage of the previous campaign.

Luis Enrique’s men are in danger of suffering three defeats in a domestic campaign this weekend for the first time since losing four fixtures during the 2022-23 season.

Since a 1-0 defeat to Monaco, they have gone unbeaten in two consecutive competitive contests, without a single goal conceded.

At the same time, they have dropped points in three of their previous four away games across all competitions, without a goal in those last two outings.

PSG have won their last 15 competitive matches versus Metz, including seven consecutive away games against them in the top-flight.

Team News

Do not expect Pape Sy to feature for Metz on Saturday as he deals with a head injury, Urie-Michel Mboula is doubtful with a sore hamstring and Joseph Mangondo will be a question mark due to knee problems.

Gauthier Hein put his side within one on matchday 15, with the Merlus skipper scoring his team-leading fifth of the season against his former team in a losing effort.

As for PSG, Achraf Hakimi is out with a hamstring strain, Nuno Mendes has a thigh issue, Lucas Beraldo is dealing with a sore calf, Lucas Chevalier has an ankle injury and Ousmane Dembele missed their midweek Champions League clash because of an illness.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia netted a brace for them last weekend, with Senny Mayulu, Ibrahim Mbaye and Goncalo Ramos also scoring in their convincing triumph.

Metz possible starting lineup:

Fischer; Colin, Gbamin, Sane, F. Toure; Traore, Deminguet; Sabaly, Hein, Tsitaishvili; Diallo

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Safonov; Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Hernandez; Mayulu, Vitinha, Neves, Kang-in, Ramos, Kvaratskhelia

We say: Metz 0-4 Paris Saint-Germain

If you can get one against Metz, the floodgates tend to open, and unfortunately, the home team are catching PSG at a bad time as the latter are desperate to keep pace with Lens.

