Preview: Paris FC vs Toulouse - prediction, team news, lineups

On Saturday, Paris FC will seek their first Ligue 1 triumph since early November as they host Toulouse at Stade Jean-Bouin in the French capital.

The newly promoted Parisian side are now 14th in the table after settling for a 0-0 draw with Le Havre, while Toulouse moved into ninth thanks to a 1-0 win over Strasbourg.

A campaign that once had the promise of a potential spot in Europe has taken a negative turn for Paris FC over the past few weeks.

Stephane Gilli’s men are on a four-match winless run heading into this weekend, while winning just one of their previous eight league fixtures (1-0 at Monaco).

They have not been quite as decisive in the attacking third recently as we are used to seeing, netting a goal or fewer in four of their previous five domestic affairs.

Heading into matchday 16, they find themselves just five points above the relegation zone in Ligue 1, dropping points in four consecutive home matches in this competition.

This weekend, they are in danger of going at least five league games without a win for the first time since January to March 2024 in Ligue 2 (seven).

Paris FC are unbeaten in their previous two home contests against Le Tefece, with their last victory over them coming in a 2021 Ligue 2 meeting behind closed doors at Stade Charlety (3-1).

Finally, something good came the way of Toulouse on matchday 15 as they ended a six-match winless run domestically last weekend.

Another win on Saturday would equal their longest such run in the competition this season and also end a three-match winless run for Carles Martinez’s side away from home.

While they have only claimed one victory on the road so far in 2025-26, Toulouse have points in three of their previous four games as the visitors.

Four of their five defeats so far this season have been by just a single goal, including all three which came outside Stadium de Toulouse.

Les Violets have come back four times in this campaign from a 1-0 deficit, to earn a positive result, collecting eight points in those situations.

Toulouse are unbeaten in their last two outings with Paris FC, but have not beaten them in Paris since 1982, when both sides were in the second division (3-0).

Paris could be without Nhoa Sangui and Samir Chergui on Saturday due to hamstring strains, while Pierre Lees-Melou is questionable with a shin issue and Pierre-Yves Hamel is unlikely to play because of a calf injury.

Kevin Trapp replaced Obed Nkambido between the sticks on matchday 15, making two stops in their goalless draw in Normandy.

At Toulouse, Abu Francis is expected to miss another match due to a lower leg problem and Mario Sauer is doubtful as he deals with a knock.

Emersonn Correia da Silva netted 18 minutes into their match versus Strasbourg for his third goal of the season, while Guillaume Restes did not have to make a single stop for his fifth clean sheet of the campaign.

Paris FC possible starting lineup:

Trapp; Traore, Mbow, Otavio, De Smet; Camara, Kebbal, Marchetti, M. Lopez; Krasso, Simon

Toulouse possible starting lineup:

Restes; McKenzie, Cresswell, Nicolaisen; Sidibe, Vossah, Casseres, Methalie; Magri, Emersonn, Gboho

We say: Paris FC 1-1 Toulouse

These are two evenly matched teams who always keep it close, and we trust Toulouse can grind out another away point, given how resilient they have been on the road this season.

