Preview: Paris FC vs Auxerre - prediction, team news, lineups

In search of their first away triumph on the current Ligue 1 campaign, Auxerre will pay a visit to Stade Jean-Bouin in the French capital on Saturday for a date with Paris FC.

The newly promoted side are down to 12th in the table following a 4-2 defeat at Lille, while AJA are bottom of the standings, drawing 0-0 with Lyon the last time out.

Match preview

It was a promising start to the month for Paris FC but things have not gone their way in recent times, following up a 1-0 victory at Monaco with consecutive defeats.

Another defeat this weekend would mark their longest losing run in the top-flight this season and their first three-match losing streak since August 2023, when they featured in Ligue 2.

Meanwhile, Stephane Gilli’s team have already lost three league encounters at home this season, one more than they suffered in their entire 2024-25 promotional campaign.

On Saturday, they are in danger of suffering successive home defeats in league play for the first time since losing two straight Ligue 2 fixtures in between March and April 2023.

All season long, this team have been overzealous in their own box, committing their share of reckless tackles, while conceding the joint-most penalties in the league alongside Lorient (six).

Paris have points in four of their previous six home games versus the Burgundy club, with Saturday marking the first time the two teams will meet in a top-flight outing.

After such a promising return to the top-flight in 2024-25, Auxerre have hit some massive lows this time around, putting them in serious relegation danger.

Christophe Pelissier was considered among the most impressive managers in Ligue 1 last season, guiding this small club to an 11th-place finish, but at the rate they are going, he may not be in charge much longer.

AJA are on an eight-match winless run in this competition, while failing to find the back of the net in their last five domestic affairs.

The silver lining is that they are only three points below the relegation line, having posted just their third clean sheet of the campaign last weekend.

This team are winless in their previous seven away matches in this competition dating back to last season, and have been outscored by a combined margin of 14-3 as the visitors in 2025-26.

Auxerre have had their share of success at Paris FC of late though, winning two of their previous three visits to the French capital, while winning their last two Ligue 2 outings against them by a combined margin of 4-0.

Team News

Due to hamstring strains, Paris could be missing Nhoa Sangui and Samir Chergui on Saturday, Jonathan Ikone has a sore groin and Pierre Lees-Melou is questionable with a knock.

Also out could be Maxime Lopez, who has a lower-leg injury, Pierre-Yves Hamel is doubtful because of a calf issue and Otavio is eligible to return from his suspension.

Willem Geubbels and Lohann Doucet were the only players to score for them on matchday 13, though it was not enough as this team fell apart defensively in the second half.

Look for Nathan Buayi-Kiala to sit out of this game for Auxerre, Lasso Coulibaly is questionable with a sore ankle and Francisco Sierralta has a knock.

Muscle tightness may keep Marvin Senaya on the sidelines for this one, Elisha Owusu has a knock, while Telli Siwe is unlikely to feature as he recovers from a knee injury.

Donovan Leon kept them in their game against Lyon, making six stops over 90 minutes to collect his third clean sheet of the Ligue 1 campaign.

Paris FC possible starting lineup:

Trapp; Mbow, Otavio, Camara; Traore, De Smet; Kebbal, Marchetti, Simon, J. Lopez; Geubbels

Auxerre possible starting lineup:

Leon; Sy, Diomande, Akpa, Oppegard; Matondo, El Azzouzi, Danois; Sinayoko, Mara, Loader

We say: Paris FC 1-2 Auxerre

The results haven’t been there, but lately Auxerre have performed much better, and we believe they will be able to find some openings against a Paris side that leave plenty of gaps in behind.

