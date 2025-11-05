Paris FC vs Rennes - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Friday's Ligue 1 clash between Paris FC and Rennes, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Two teams separated by just a single point in the Ligue 1 table will square off on Friday evening in the French capital as Paris FC host Rennes from Stade Jean-Bouin.

Both sides were victorious on matchday 11 with the Brittany club moving up to 10th in the table thanks to a 4-1 win over Strasbourg, and Paris one place below them following a 1-0 triumph at Monaco.

There is plenty of optimism in Paris right now, particularly for the smaller club that is turning heads with their performances in the top flight this season.

The newly promoted French team are just two wins away from a possible place in Europe and are doing so in a very entertaining way, with a high-tempo attacking style.

Stephane Gilli’s men have scored in 10 successive Ligue 1 fixtures and on Friday can extend their unbeaten run to three matches in this competition, their longest of the season.

A defeat, however, would give them three at home already this season, one more than they suffered in Paris during the entire 2024-25 Ligue 2 campaign.

Paris FC have dropped points in three of their previous four league fixtures at home, conceding a combined eight goals over that stretch.

Their last three home games versus Stade Rennais all ended in a victory for Paris, who did not concede a single goal in any of those outings.

With their manager’s job rumoured to be at risk, Rennes stepped up in a big way, ending a six-match losing run domestically last weekend.

That performance will keep Habib Beye safe for now, though failing to win yet another away match in this competition could put the former Paris Saint-Germain academy defender back on the hot seat.

Stade Rennais have dropped points in eight straight top-flight away encounters, conceding multiple goals on seven of those occasions.

On the other hand, they have points in four successive league contests as the visitors, their longest unbeaten run on the road in Ligue 1 since 2024 (six games).

Five times domestically in the 2025-26 campaign, this side have failed to hang onto a second-half advantage, resulting in 10 points being dropped.

Their last triumph away to Paris FC came all the way back in 1975 (4-1), although they are unbeaten in their four previous top-flight matches against them.

Hamstring strains may keep Nhoa Sangui and Vincent Marchetti out of the Paris FC fold on Friday, Jonathan Ikone is doubtful with a sore groin, as are Adama Camara and Hamari Traore, who have knocks.

Moses Simon netted the only goal in the Principality last week, his third of the campaign, while Kevin Trapp replaced Obed Nkambadio between the sticks, making three stops for a clean sheet in his first Ligue 1 appearance for the club.

Rennes may not have Alidu Seidu available for this upcoming encounter as he is currently questionable for this match because of an illness.

Esteban Lepaul is up to eight goals domestically this season, second in the league heading into this weekend, netting a hat trick last Sunday with their other goal coming courtesy of Mohamed Kade Meite.

Trapp; Chergui, Mbow, Otavio, De Smet; Lees-Melou; Kebbal, M. Lopez, Simon, Doucet; Geubbels

Samba; Roualt, Jacquet, Brassier; Frankowski, M. Camara, Rongier, Cisse, Merlin; Lepaul, Meite

We say: Paris FC 2-2 Rennes

These are two teams that really go for it, so we expect to see an entertaining affair, although neither are great at maintaining an advantage.

