Preview:Paris FC vs Lyon - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Wednesday's Ligue 1 clash between Paris FC and Lyon, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Meeting for the first time in a Ligue 1 fixture since 1978, Paris FC will welcome Lyon to Stade Charlety on Wednesday in the 10th matchday of the season.

The newly promoted French side were beaten 2-1 by Nantes in their previous outing on Friday, while OL dramatically defeated Strasbourg, 2-1 on Sunday.

Match preview

They have been close in every top-flight match played so far in 2025-26, but Paris FC have wound up on the losing end in four of their six one-goal games this season.

This team have suffered two home defeats in their last four league games, as many as they had in the entire 2024-25 Ligue 2 campaign in Paris.

On Wednesday, they will try to avoid suffering consecutive home defeats domestically for the first time since March to August 2023 in the second tier.

Paris have found the back of the net in their last eight Ligue 1 contests, just two short of their longest scoring run in Ligue 2 from a season ago.

Stephane Gilli’s men have won nine consecutive domestic affairs at Stade Charlety, and Wednesday will be the first time they play there in Ligue 1 this season.

They have never lost a league fixture at home to Olympique Lyonnais, conceding just one goal combined in those three prior meetings in the French capital during the 1970s.

It took some doing, but Lyon got back to winning ways this past weekend, netting in second-half stoppage time to end a two-match losing run in the top-flight.

Two of their last three away matches in this competition ended in defeat for this side, who will try to avoid losing consecutive road games for the first time in 2025-26.

Defensively, they have been among the strongest in the league early on, but have given up three goals in two of their last three away games in this competition.

Meanwhile eight times this season, we have seen this team draw first blood in a Ligue 1 contest, losing on two of those occasions so far.

Paulo Fonseca’s men have claimed six victories after nine games, something that took them until matchday 13 to reach in the 2024-25 campaign.

Les Gones are unbeaten in their previous three top-flight affairs against Paris FC, winning 2-1 the last time they met in Lyon in November 1978.

Paris FC Ligue 1 form:

Lyon Ligue 1 form:

Lyon form (all competitions):

Team News

Paris FC are likely to be without Pierre-Yves Hamel and Nhoa Sangui on Wednesday due to hamstring strains, Lohann Doucet has a knock, Julien Lopez is dealing with a calf issue, while Mathieu Cafaro is doubtful because of adductor pain.

Samir Chergui briefly drew his side level in their outing against Nantes, with the Algerian midfielder scoring for the first time in the new campaign.

Because of cruciate ligament injuries, Orel Mangala and Ernest Nuamah will miss this upcoming game for Lyon, while Remy Descamps continues to recover from a wrist injury.

Ismael Doukoure netted an own-goal to draw them level with Strasbourg on matchday nine, before Afonso Moreira scored in the latter stages to give OL maximum points.

Paris FC possible starting lineup:

Ndambadio; Traore, Chergui, Otavio, De Smet; M. Lopez, Lees-Melou, Marchetti; Kebbal, Geubbels, Simon

Lyon possible starting lineup:

Greif; Maitland-Niles, Mata, Niakhate, Abner; De Carvalho, Morton; Sulc, Tolisso, Fofana; Satriano

We say: Paris FC 2-0 Lyon

Paris have shown they can find the back of the net, but we believe they could get frustrated against a Lyon side who rarely give up quality chances.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email