Mohamed Salah Liverpool exit update: Outburst “sad way for his story to end” after Inter Milan omission fuels Saudi rumours

By Lewis Nolan | 10 Dec 2025 23:58

Mohamed Salah's potential exit from Liverpool in January would be an unfitting end to his time at the club, Reds expert David Lynch has admitted.

Following the winger's extraordinary criticisms of several aspects of the club on Saturday, which included manager Arne Slot, the 33-year-old was left out of the squad that beat Inter Milan 1-0 on Tuesday.

Salah is set to depart with Egypt to play at the Africa Cup of Nations after Liverpool's game against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, and that could be the last opportunity fans will have to see him as a Reds player.

Speaking to Sports Mole, Lynch was fearful of a January exit, and expressed his regret that Salah's Anfield career may be ending on such a sour note, saying: "The idea that he will leave out the back door in the January window is depressing.

"We are talking about a huge figure in Liverpool's history, so I hope it's not the last of him and I really hope that everyone can sit down, thrash it out and at the very least get him to the end of the season, but it looks like it's going to be difficult.

"I wouldn't like to see Mohamed Salah leave in January. Even if he is declining, he has got something to offer before the end of this season in terms of getting Liverpool into the top four. It would be a sad way for his story to end."

Saudi Pro League sides have long been credited with an interest in the Reds star, and given his relationship with Slot is seemingly broken, it would not be surprising if his time on Merseyside came to an end in the winter.

Liverpool transfer news: Is Arne Slot forcing Mohamed Salah out?

Though Salah's omission from the team against Inter was due to his outburst, the Egyptian was also left out of the starting lineups in the team's previous three games.

While it is difficult to justify such a reaction for being benched, the winger did insinuate that figures behind the scenes were trying to force him out of the club.

Lynch was sceptical of the idea that Liverpool would have intended to force Salah out so soon after signing a new two-year contract, telling Sports Mole: "The suddenness with which Salah has been benched by Slot, and the way it's been done and acted out is very strange.

"It feeds into the narrative that there's an agreement behind the scenes to force him out and get him off the books as soon as possible, but I would urge caution because I'm sure the club think they can still get something out of him on the pitch.

"I don't buy into the idea that he's being pushed out and I would argue that you should be careful with what you listen to. Salah wasn't a particularly reliable reporter on his own contract situation last season, and he gave a very limited view whenever he spoke publicly."

It should be noted that the club bought attackers Florian Wirtz, Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike in the summer, perhaps hinting at Liverpool's hierarchy preparing for a time without the Egyptian.

Mohamed Salah vs. Arne Slot: Who is to blame?

Supporters of Salah have pointed out that the forward has often been singled out for blame whenever Liverpool's form has dipped, with pundits quick to highlight his limited defensive involvement.

The 33-year-old has been given some freedom from defensive work under Slot, but it would be unfair to suggest that the team's issues this season are the fault of the winger when others have also played poorly.

Lynch argued that multiple parties are responsible for the situation escalating to the point it has, when he told Sports Mole: "There's a few people to blame. Salah himself is responsible, and you have to acknowledge that even if you hold him in high regard.

"It was a selfish act to come out in that moment. He'd been on the bench for three games in about a week, and that length was enough for him to feel like he had to speak out. If you're a senior player, just please if you love the club, hold it to yourself.

"Equally, he's not without some justification. You have to ask Slot why Mohamed Salah is the one being singled out. I know he's not the biggest grafter down the right, but there are other players in the team who are playing so poorly and yet will get their start regardless."

Cody Gakpo has routinely been selected to start despite consistently failing to impress, and there are question marks about whether Slot always chooses the XI based solely on performances.

