How to watch Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Lewis Nolan | 10 Dec 2025 23:32

In what could be Mohamed Salah's final game for Liverpool, the Reds will host Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday in a crucial Premier League clash at Anfield.

The 10th-placed hosts only have 23 points after 15 matchweeks and Arne Slot's side are three points from fourth-placed Crystal Palace, though they do come into the game having beaten Inter Milan 1-0 on Tuesday in the Champions League.

Brighton are in eighth place with the same number of points as the Reds, but they were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by West Ham United on December 7.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Premier League match.

What time does Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion kick off?

The match will kick off at 3:00pm on Saturday afternoon in the UK.

Where is Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion being played?

This match is set to be hosted at Anfield, and Liverpool will be hoping for a third consecutive victory against their opponents at the 61,276-capacity stadium.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion in the UK

TV channels

The weekend's clash will not be broadcast live on television in the United Kingdom due to the embargo on Saturday 3pm kickoffs.

Streaming

Supporters will be unable to stream the game because of the blackout rules.

Highlights

Fans can catch highlights on the Sky Sports app shortly after the final whistle, and they will also be posted on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel.

Match of the Day will also provide highlights and analysis of all of Saturday's Premier League matches from 10:20pm on BBC One.

Who will win Liverpool vs. Brighton & Hove Albion?

Liverpool come into the weekend's match unbeaten in their last four games while winning twice and keeping two clean sheets.

The hosts had lost their prior three outings having conceded 10 goals, and Slot will have felt justified by his decision to not start Salah in any of his past four fixtures in charge.

However, Liverpool have created little in the final third recently and have relied on unforced errors to break the deadlock, and Brighton could take advantage of their attacking weakness if they are solid at the back.

Seagulls boss Fabian Hurzeler will be concerned that his team have failed to win their last two while conceding five times, though they have scored eight goals in their last four games.

Perhaps both sets of supporters will have to settle for a point on Saturday, but Liverpool fans will almost certainly be more concerned about whether the clash will be Salah's final time in a Reds shirt.

The weekend's encounter could be an entertaining and emotional affair, and it is sure to be filled with drama.