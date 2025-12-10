Mohamed Salah future: Unai Emery's comments spark Liverpool suggestion

By Anthony Brown | 10 Dec 2025 23:30

Unai Emery has hinted that Harvey Elliott will depart Aston Villa in the upcoming January transfer window.

The midfielder, presently on loan at Villa Park from Liverpool, has found it difficult to secure consistent playing time throughout the first half of the season.

Emery acknowledged that the club is proactively seeking a “solution” which will enable Elliott to earn more consistent playing time elsewhere.

All parties appear to be in agreement that ending the loan arrangement prematurely is the most appropriate step.

Harvey Elliott’s future: Permanent move ruled out

The Spaniard was forthright regarding Elliott’s future, essentially dismissing the prospect of a permanent signing at the season’s denouement.

“Hopefully we can get a solution for him to try to play consistently, to continue in his career with us or not,” said Emery via Fabrizio Romano.

“He is on loan here, but not definitely adding to us with a permanent contract”.

The 22-year-old moved to Villa Park in the summer at the start of September on a loan deal with an obligation to buy, conditional on specific appearance figures.

While it was reported that the player’s permanent deal would cost the Villans £35m, the England youth international, who has played just three times in the Premier League and made five appearances in all competitions, is now unlikely to remain in the West Midlands beyond January.

Could Harvey Elliott return to replace Mohamed Salah?

Able to play in attacking midfield and wide on the right, Elliott could be a short-term solution for Mohamed Salah if the Reds legend departs in January.

The 33-year-old leaves the club shortly for Africa Cup of Nations duty with Egypt, but a departure from Merseyside could happen if the forward does not resolve ongoing issues with the defending Premier League champions.

Salah made explosive remarks to journalists after last Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Leeds United, pointing to broken promises and a breakdown in his relationship with Arne Slot and the Liverpool hierarchy.

Those comments have sparked transfer rumours suggesting a winter transfer to the Saudi Pro League could be in the offing, thus making room for Elliott if Liverpool choose to go down that route.