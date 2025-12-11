Club Brugge 0-3 Arsenal: Gabriel Martinelli outshines Thierry Henry after Champions League heroics

By Anthony Brown | 11 Dec 2025 00:24

Gabriel Martinelli made Arsenal history on Wednesday night as the Gunners defeated Club Brugge 3-0 in the Champions League.

Mikel Arteta's men entered the sixth matchday on the continent, aiming to return to winning ways after last Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Aston Villa in the Premier League, and it took 25 minutes for the Premier League leaders to go in front, with Noni Madueke scoring.

The ex-Chelsea man then doubled the London club's advantage shortly after the break, before Martinelli made sure of maximum points for the away side, marking their sixth straight victory in this year's competition.

By securing maximum points on Wednesday, Arsenal became the fourth English side — after Liverpool in 2021-22, Manchester City in 2023-24 and the Reds again in 2024-25 — to secure six victories on the spin to start a Champions League campaign, and Martinelli set a club record in the process.

6 - Arsenal this season is just the fourth occasion that an English side has won each of their first six games of a UEFA Champions League campaign, after Liverpool in 2021-22, Manchester City in 2023-24, and Liverpool again in 2024-25. Momentum. pic.twitter.com/gBggC37dP5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 10, 2025

Brazilian surpasses Henry with remarkable streak

© Imago / Sportimage

According to Opta, Martinelli's individual goal means that the Brazil international has scored in five consecutive Champions League matches for Arsenal, a feat never achieved by any Gunners player in the competition.

Not since Thierry Henry scored in six consecutive matches in the UEFA Cup over two decades ago has any player from the club recorded the continental landmark.

5 - Gabriel Martinelli is the first ever Arsenal player to score in five successive appearances in the UEFA Champions League, and first in all major European competitions since Thierry Henry in the UEFA Cup in April 2000 (6). Fulfilling. pic.twitter.com/Wh1LqbAZW0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 10, 2025

The Brazilian's goals have come against Athletic Club, Olympiacos, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge, and he will outright equal Henry's European record when Arsenal travel to Inter Milan on January 20.

Wednesday's victory leaves Arsenal three points clear at the top of the Champions League table, with Bayern their nearest challengers.

Transfer uncertainty lingers despite European exploits

© Imago

Despite his impressive goal-scoring record in Europe, there are ongoing speculations that Arsenal may receive substantial bids during the January transfer window.

Although Martinelli has scored only once in domestic competitions, he has been prolific on the European stage, netting five goals.

Previous reports indicated that the forward could be among four Arsenal players potentially leaving in the winter window; however, the likelihood of this happening seems slim.

The Gunners' squad depth has been praised this season, and weakening a strong area of their team would be a poor decision.