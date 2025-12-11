Champions League
Brugge
Dec 10, 2025 8.00pm
0
3
HT : 0 1
FT
Arsenal
  • goal Noni Madueke 25'
  • goal Noni Madueke 47'
  • goal Gabriel Martinelli 56'
  • yellowcard Christian Norgaard 65'
  • yellowcard Ben White 68'

Club Brugge 0-3 Arsenal: Gabriel Martinelli outshines Thierry Henry after Champions League heroics

Henry emulated: Martinelli equals Arsenal legend with UCL goal
© Imago / Sportsphoto

Gabriel Martinelli made Arsenal history on Wednesday night as the Gunners defeated Club Brugge 3-0 in the Champions League. 

Mikel Arteta's men entered the sixth matchday on the continent, aiming to return to winning ways after last Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Aston Villa in the Premier League, and it took 25 minutes for the Premier League leaders to go in front, with Noni Madueke scoring. 

The ex-Chelsea man then doubled the London club's advantage shortly after the break, before Martinelli made sure of maximum points for the away side, marking their sixth straight victory in this year's competition. 

By securing maximum points on Wednesday, Arsenal became the fourth English side — after Liverpool in 2021-22, Manchester City in 2023-24 and the Reds again in 2024-25 — to secure six victories on the spin to start a Champions League campaign, and Martinelli set a club record in the process.

Brazilian surpasses Henry with remarkable streak

© Imago / Sportimage

According to Opta, Martinelli's individual goal means that the Brazil international has scored in five consecutive Champions League matches for Arsenal, a feat never achieved by any Gunners player in the competition. 

Not since Thierry Henry scored in six consecutive matches in the UEFA Cup over two decades ago has any player from the club recorded the continental landmark.

The Brazilian's goals have come against Athletic Club, Olympiacos, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge, and he will outright equal Henry's European record when Arsenal travel to Inter Milan on January 20.

Wednesday's victory leaves Arsenal three points clear at the top of the Champions League table, with Bayern their nearest challengers.

Transfer uncertainty lingers despite European exploits

© Imago

Despite his impressive goal-scoring record in Europe, there are ongoing speculations that Arsenal may receive substantial bids during the January transfer window.

Although Martinelli has scored only once in domestic competitions, he has been prolific on the European stage, netting five goals.

Previous reports indicated that the forward could be among four Arsenal players potentially leaving in the winter window; however, the likelihood of this happening seems slim.

The Gunners' squad depth has been praised this season, and weakening a strong area of their team would be a poor decision.

