How to watch Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Ellis Stevens | 10 Dec 2025 22:50

Arsenal will aim to bounce back from their devastating late defeat to Aston Villa last weekend when they host Premier League strugglers Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday night.

The Gunners saw their 18-game unbeaten run come to a crushing end as Emiliano Buendia's 95th-minute strike sealed a 2-1 win for the Villans, but Arsenal did respond well midweek, comfortably defeating Club Brugge 3-0 in the Champions League to maintain their flawless start in Europe.

Meanwhile, the Old Gold's record-breaking start to to the Premier League season continued on Monday as they lost 4-1 to Manchester United, meaning they are still yet to win in the league and have picked up just two points from 15 fixtures.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the Premier League meeting.

What time does Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers kick off?

The game will get underway at 8pm (GMT) on Saturday evening.

Where is Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers being played?

Arsenal will welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Emirates Stadium, which can hold up to 60,704 supporters.

The Gunners hold a formidable record at the Emirates against Wolves, including four straight wins in the last four seasons.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League match will be live on the TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate TV channels.

Streaming

Viewers in the UK can stream the game if they have purchased the Discovery+ subscription package that includes TNT Sports, while it is also available to stream via the Discovery+ app.

Highlights

Key match events, including any goals, will be posted on TNT Sports' official X account, and highlights will be posted on the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after full time.

BBC One's Match of the Day show will also be available to watch at 10:20pm on Saturday night, with highlights of every Premier League game from the day set to be shown.

What is at stake for Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers?

For Arsenal, a return to winning ways in the Premier League is of paramount importance, especially as Manchester City trail the leaders by just two points heading into the 16th matchday.

A positive response to the weekend's defeat during midweek against Club Brugge will certainly have restored confidence, while the Gunners will also be full of belief heading into an encounter with the Premier League's whipping boys.

For Wolves, the Old Gold are remarkably still searching for a first win of the Premier League season, but there will be little belief of picking up any points when they travel to the Emirates Stadium.

Wolves have lost all of their last four visits to Arsenal's home ground, while they have been defeated in all of their last nine matches across all competitions.