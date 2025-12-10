Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Newcastle United: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Anthony Gordon stars in Champions League draw

By Anthony Nolan | 10 Dec 2025 22:33 , Last updated: 10 Dec 2025 22:41

Newcastle United earned a point in an entertaining 2-2 Champions League draw with Bayer Leverkusen at BayArena on Wednesday night.

The Magpies found themselves behind early on after a Die Werkself corner saw Robert Andrich's header deflect off captain Bruno Guimaraes and into the back of the net.

Things could have gone from bad to worse for Eddie Howe had Malick Thiaw been sent off for a foul on Patrik Schick, but the referee and VAR deemed that the former AC Milan defender had Tino Livramento covering sufficiently to avoid a dismissal.

Early in the second half, Leverkusen became the architects of their own downfall as goalkeeper Mark Flekken's failed turn saw him put under pressure by Nick Woltemade, who stole in front of the 32-year-old and earned a penalty for the visitors.

Anthony Gordon stepped up and confidently dispatched his fifth Champions League goal of the season from the spotkick, and almost completed the comeback for his side when he struck the post around the hour mark.

Gordon then turned provider fifteen minutes from time, powering down the left and setting up Lewis Miley - who put Newcastle in front with a towering header - though Kasper Hjulmand's men continued to pluck away, and eventually recovered a point thanks to Alex Grimaldo's late equaliser.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Leverkusen may have surrendered the lead, but given that they had chances throughout the contest, a draw was a fair result in the end.

Hjulmand's side enjoyed a four-game winning streak in November, and came into this game looking for their third Champions League win on the bounce, but they have now won just one of their last four matches across all competitions.

In any case, the German club sit 20th in the table, three points short of eighth-placed Atletico Madrid, who occupy the lowest of the automatic round of 16 qualification spots.

As for Newcastle, Howe spoke in the media about their need to defend better from set pieces - something that Gordon mentioned that the Magpies have been working on in training - but they conceded from an early corner.

That was the sixth set piece goal that the Toon have let in this season, but they did not give up, and came close to pulling off a memorable turnaround.

When the disappointment following the late equaliser fades, Wednesday's visitors will look at the Champions League table and see that they are 12th, two points shy of the top eight.

BAYER LEVERKUSEN VS. NEWCASTLE UNITED HIGHLIGHTS

Bruno Guimaraes own-goal vs. Newcastle United (13th min, Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 Newcastle United)

Leverkusen swing a corner in from the left-hand side, and after Andrich heads the ball back across goal, it bounces off Guimaraes and beyond a hapless Aaron Ramsdale.

21st min: Malick Thiaw (Newcastle United) yellow card

Die Schwarzroten's Schick is fouled by Thiaw, and it is debatable whether the challenge was worthy of a red card on the edge of the box.

The referee gives the centre-back a yellow card, and VAR decides not to overturn the decision as Livramento was also covering.

Anthony Gordon goal vs. Bayer Leverkusen (51st min, Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Newcastle United)

Flekken lingers too long in possession, and after Woltemade gets his body between the goalkeeper and the ball, Leverkusen's shot-stopper brings the Newcastle frontman down.

Gordon takes his time with the penalty before rifling a powerful strike into the left-hand side of the net.

69th min: Ernest Poku (Bayer Leverkusen) counter attack missed

Die Werkself break after a slip from Sandro Tonali, and bear down on the Newcastle goal with three attackers.

However, Ernest Poku runs out of steam while carrying the ball, and after he cuts back inside to shoot, the Magpies recover to block his effort.

Lewis Miley goal vs. Bayer Leverkusen (74th min, Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Newcastle United)

The visitors' most dangerous player, Gordon, bursts clear on the left flank and clips a perfectly weighted cross into the Leverkusen box.

Substitute Miley leaps highest in the area to head into the bottom-right corner, putting his side in front!

Alejandro Grimaldo goal vs. Newcastle United (88th min, Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Newcastle United)

Grimaldo dummies the ball and lets it run through to Ibrahim Maza, who plays a precise return pass to the technically-gifted wing-back through the legs of Dan Burn.

The Spanish star then hits a right-footed strike on target, and though Ramsdale makes good contact, he is unable to keep the equaliser out.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ANTHONY GORDON

Gordon was the danger man for Newcastle on Wednesday, scoring the equaliser, hitting the post and then delivering the assist for Miley's header.

The winger will be keen to find more consistency in domestic competition, but five goals in the Champions League so far is an impressive return by any measure.

BAYER LEVERKUSEN VS. NEWCASTLE UNITED MATCH STATS

Possession: Bayer Leverkusen 51%-49% Newcastle United

Shots: Bayer Leverkusen 17-13 Newcastle United

Shots on target: Bayer Leverkusen 7-5 Newcastle United

Corners: Bayer Leverkusen 9-6 Newcastle United

Fouls: Bayer Leverkusen 9-11 Newcastle United

BEST STATS

Most goal involvements in a single Champions League campaign for Newcastle:



▪️ 7 - Alan Shearer (02/03)

WHAT NEXT?

Leverkusen will welcome FC Koln to BayArena in the Bundesliga on Saturday, while Newcastle make the short trip to the Stadium of Light for the Tyne-Wear derby against Sunderland in the Premier League on Sunday.