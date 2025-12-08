Preview: Bayer Leverkusen vs Newcastle United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 08 Dec 2025 21:54

With Bayer Leverkusen and visitors Newcastle United vying for a place in the top eight of the Champions League table, BayArena will be the staging ground for their clash on Wednesday.

The German side are 17th in the league phase table with eight points, two fewer than eighth-placed Sporting Lisbon, whereas the Toon are 11th with nine points.

Match preview

Leverkusen impressively emerged as 2-0 victors when they faced Manchester City on November 25, scoring both of their two shots on target, though they did need goalkeeper Mark Flekken to make nine saves.

That match was their second consecutive win in the Champions League, but they have since been beaten twice in three fixtures, with their latest loss a 2-0 defeat against Augsburg on December 6.

Die Schwarzroten's match last time out was the first time they had failed to score in seven games, a period in which they kept four clean sheets and scored 14 goals.

The hosts are currently fourth in the Bundesliga with 23 points, with the club having conceded 19 goals and scoring 28 times in 13 matchweeks.

Kasper Hjulmand has overseen three triumphs in his side's past five contests at BayArena, though he did suffer two losses in that stretch, including when his team lost 2-1 against Borussia Dortmund on November 29.

© Imago / Sportimage

Newcastle suffered a disappointing 2-1 loss against Marseille in France on November 25 having initially taken the lead six minutes in, though they can have no complaints considering they failed to create a single big chance after Harvey Barnes's goal.

The visitors' Premier League season has been fraught with difficulties, and they find themselves in 12th place with 22 points, just two more than they managed at the same stage in 2024-25.

While only 11 points were needed to qualify for the round of 16 playoffs last term, a Leverkusen win would leave Toon boss Eddie Howe needing two points from their final two games against PSV Eindhoven and Paris Saint-Germain to match that total.

The Magpies come into the midweek contest on the back of two wins and one draw, with the team scoring on eight occasions while conceding four times.

Wednesday's meeting will be the third time the visitors have faced their German hosts, and the English travellers will hope for a third consecutive 3-1 success.

Newcastle won 4-1 against Everton away from home on November 29, but they had been beaten in four, drawn three and claimed victory in just one of their prior eight fixtures on the road.

Bayer Leverkusen Champions League form:

D

D

L

W

W

Bayer Leverkusen form (all competitions):

W

W

W

L

W

L

Newcastle United Champions League form:

L

W

W

W

L

Newcastle United form (all competitions):

L

W

L

W

D

W

Team News

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Leverkusen's marquee signing of the summer Jarell Quansah can be pencilled into the lineup, and the centre-back is set to appear in a back three alongside Loic Bade and Jeanuel Belocian.

With midfielder Exequiel Palacios sidelined as a result of a groin issue, Aleix Garcia and Ibrahim Maza will no doubt be considered for starting spots.

Number nine Patrik Schick may be stationed between forwards Christian Kofane and Malik Tillman.

Newcastle goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale's place behind centre-backs Fabian Schar and Malick Thiaw can be assumed given Nick Pope is injured.

Bruno Guimaraes has excelled in midfield despite some of his team's struggles, and the Brazilian may be joined by Sandro Tonali and Joelinton.

Nick Woltemade is a certain inclusion up front, while Anthony Gordon and Anthony Elanga will be keen to impress, though Yoana Wissa will no doubt be an option from the bench.

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup:

Flekken; Quansah, Bade, Belocian; Poku, Garcia, Maza, Grimaldo; Tillman, Kofane; Schick

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Ramsdale; Livramento, Schar, Thiaw, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Woltemade, Gordon

We say: Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Newcastle United

Bayer Leverkusen should take confidence from the fact Newcastle have rarely performed at their best away from home.

The Bundesliga hosts have also found their footing in the Champions League, while the Toon's display last time out in Europe was poor, so a home victory on Wednesday should not come as a surprise.

