Chelsea injury news: Liam Rosenior delivers mixed update ahead of Paris Saint-Germain showdown

10 Mar 2026

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has revealed that Jamie Gittens has returned to training after a hamstring injury.

The Blues have travelled to France for the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.

When the travelling group was named on Tuesday, Gittens' name was not included, suggesting that he may have work to do in order to return to contention.

Gittens has not made an appearance for Chelsea since being withdrawn during the first half of the Premier League fixture versus West Ham United on January 31.

However, speaking at a press conference in Paris, Rosenior indicated that the England Under-21 international is on the brink of being included in his plans.

Rosenior reveals Colwill, Gittens boosts

Rosenior also commented on Levi Colwill - who has been sidelined with a serious knee injury since August - making a surprise appearance in training on Tuesday morning.

The Englishman told reporters: "I think if you look at our squad now, Levi's back in modified training.

"We're still taking time. Jamie Gittens is back. We're working really, really well in terms of our injury load, and that has to continue."

Why Gittens can expect chances under Rosenior

While Rosenior has recently heaped praise on Alejandro Garnacho, it remains to be seen how much game time his other wingers will receive over the next four matches.

Estevao Willian remains on the sidelines and seems highly unlikely to play any part of Saturday's Premier League match versus Newcastle United or next week's second leg.

Meanwhile, as well as being sent off against Arsenal at the start of the month, Pedro Neto has made minimal positive impact in the final third in recent weeks.

Therefore, after a slow start to life at Stamford Bridge, Gittens can expect to make appearances off the substitutes' bench - potentially from Saturday onwards - to stake a claim for a regular spot.

As of right now, he has only chipped in with one goal and five assists from his 27 appearances in all competitions.