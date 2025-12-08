Bayer Leverkusen vs. Newcastle United: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Lewis Nolan | 08 Dec 2025 23:09

In the third last matchweek of the league phase of the Champions League, Bayer Leverkusen will welcome Newcastle United to BayArena on Wednesday.

The Bundesliga hosts are 17th with eight points following their 2-0 win against Manchester City on November 25, and they are just two points from eighth-placed Sporting Lisbon.

The 11th-placed Magpies meanwhile only have one point more following their 2-1 loss against Marseille on November 25.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 2

Bayer Leverkusen wins: 0

Draws: 0

Newcastle United wins: 2

Wednesday's meeting will be just the third time that the two clubs have faced off, with their previous encounters coming in the 2002-03 Champions League season in the second group stage.

Newcastle first won 3-1 on February 18, 2003 in Germany, with all four goals scored in the first half of that match.

Shola Ameobi netted a brace for the Magpies in the opening 16 minutes, but Leverkusen managed to halve their deficit when striker Francoaldo Sena de Souza struck in the 26th minute.

Lomana LuaLua had provided an assist for Ameobi's first, and he managed to get on the scoresheet himself in the 33rd minute, and his goal sealed the victory.

In the second clash eight days later, the Toon won 3-1 at St James' Park, and the triumph can be credited to legend Alan Shearer.

The Englishman headed home his first in the fifth minute, before then doubling his side's lead six minutes later with another header.

Shearer would go on to score his third from the penalty spot before the half-time interval, and the match was all but won by the time Marko Babic scored a consolation late in the second half.

While Newcastle won both games, neither team managed to advance out of their group, with the Toon finishing third with seven points, and Leverkusen last in fourth with no points.

Last two meetings

Feb 26, 2003: Newcastle United 3-1 Bayer Leverkusen (UEFA Champions League)

Feb 18, 2003: Bayer Leverkusen 1-3 Newcastle United (UEFA Champions League)

