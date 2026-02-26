Liverpool news: Florian Wirtz's agent reveals Real Madrid dream - "I am not giving up"

By Axel Clody | 26 Feb 2026 11:08

Florian Wirtz had to make one of the most important decisions of his career last summer. He had clearly outgrown Bayer Leverkusen, and it was time to choose a new club, with Bayern Munich and Liverpool the two main options.

Wirtz ultimately chose the English champions, who made him the most expensive player in Premier League history, before his new teammate Alexander Isak surpassed that record.

However, Anfield may not be his final destination. His agent has confirmed that he would still like to see Wirtz at Real Madrid, where he had already tried to send him last summer.

Wirtz's agent has a clear vision

© Imago / Pressinphoto

The Germany international did not have the best start at Liverpool, but over time he has become a pillar and a player who elevates Arne Slot's side.

His recent warm-up injury and the team's performance in that match against Nottingham Forest demonstrated just how much Liverpool depend on Wirtz.

Supporters will certainly not be pleased to hear that his agent's dream remains to take his client to the Santiago Bernabeu. Volker Struth had already tried to engineer a move to Real Madrid last summer through Xabi Alonso.

However, Florentino Perez reportedly politely declined. Real Madrid had a set budget in which Wirtz no longer fitted. That is why he joined Liverpool, whom he preferred over Bayern Munich.

Will he follow in the footsteps of Trent Alexander-Arnold? If so, Liverpool must do everything possible to ensure the German does not one day leave for free.

"I am not giving up"

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

"This summer, when we were discussing Bayern and Liverpool, I called Xabi Alonso, who was already at Real Madrid, and told him that he had to take Florian with him," Struth said.

"He told me that he really wanted to, but that I had to go and see Florentino Perez. And I did write to Perez. I wrote to him that I had the player he needed. Florian Wirtz.

"But even Real Madrid cannot do whatever they want, they have a budget. But I am not giving up and I hope that one day Florian will play for Real Madrid."

Real Madrid could soon become a forbidden word at Liverpool. Alexander-Arnold is already in Madrid, while Ibrahima Konate could also leave on a free transfer.

Recently, the agent of Dominik Szoboszlai, Liverpool's best player this season, made similar comments to those of Wirtz's representative.