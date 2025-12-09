Newcastle United lineup vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Predicted XI for Champions League clash amid Yoane Wissa fitness hope

By Lewis Nolan | 09 Dec 2025 00:50 , Last updated: 09 Dec 2025 01:23

When Newcastle United take on Bayer Leverkusen at BayArena on Wednesday in the Champions League, they will be able to name Yoane Wissa as part of their matchday squad in Germany.

With goalkeeper Nick Pope sidelined because of a groin issue, Aaron Ramsdale's place in the lineup is certain.

The shot-stopper could be fielded behind centre-backs Fabian Schar and Malick Thiaw, especially in the absence of Sven Botman.

Lewis Hall is a likely inclusion at left-back, while Tino Livramento is set to play on the right side of defence considering Kieran Trippier is injured.

Sandro Tonali did not start against Burnley on the weekend, though he did come on as a substitute, and it would be surprising if he was not selected against Leverkusen.

The Italian may be reunited with trusted duo Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton, and the three are candidates to feature in the middle of the pitch.

Summer signing Yoane Wissa made his first appearance for the club against Burnley, but while he could make another appearance on Wednesday, it would almost certainly be as a substitute as he is still regaining his fitness.

Should Wissa start on the bench, expect Nick Woltemade, Anthony Gordon and Anthony Elanga to play in Newcastle's front three.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Ramsdale; Livramento, Schar, Thiaw, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Woltemade, Gordon