Newcastle 2-1 Burnley: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Bruno Guimaraes corner goal helps Magpies equal 119-year-old record

Newcastle United equalled a club record that had stood for 119 years in their 2-1 Premier League victory over a 10-man Burnley side at St James' Park on Saturday.

A bright start for Burnley counted for nought thanks to Bruno Guimaraes's magnificent goal straight from a corner, and the clash took a turn for the worse for the Clarets when Lucas Pires was given a straight red card.

The hosts made their extra man count immediately, doubling their lead through an Anthony Gordon penalty on the stroke of half time, and damage limitation was the goal for Scott Parker's side after the break.

The Clarets succeeded in that mission and gave themselves last-minute hope via a Zian Flemming penalty, but it was too little, too late for an improbable comeback.

The Magpies' success marked their seventh Premier League win in a row against Burnley, their joint-longest triumphant streak against one team in league football after a seven-game victorious run against Bury from 1903 to 1906.

Newcastle have now risen up to 10th place in the Premier League rankings and are just three points shy of Chelsea in fourth, but 19th-placed Burnley are four points adrift of safety.

Relief may have been the dominant emotion for the Magpies after Pires took the walk of shame, as when the contest was 11v11, Burnley were giving Newcastle a decent run for their money.

However, the left-back's dismissal changed the game for the worse for the Clarets, who were already a goal down by that point but saw their hopes of a stellar recovery all but crushed from thereon in.

Newcastle could and should have added at least one more to their tally before Flemming's late scare, but the Magpies got over the line and could soon be knocking on the European door in the Premier League table.

If there is any consolation for Burnley - and more specifically Flemming - the former Millwall man is the first Clarets player in history to score in four successive Premier League away games.

That statistic will come as little consolation to the Clarets, though, as a swift return to the Championship becomes a more distinct possibility by the week.

NEWCASTLE VS. BURNLEY HIGHLIGHTS

31st min: Newcastle 1-0 Burnley (Bruno Guimaraes)

Corner goal alert!

Bruno Guimaraes lines up an inswinging set-piece, gets a wonderful whip on the ball and watches it sail over everybody into the far side of the net!

The Brazilian nonchalantly turns to the Newcastle fans like he meant it. Only he knows if he really did, but either way, a moment of pure magic.

43rd min: Newcastle 1-0 Burnley (Lucas Pires red card)

A long, long way back for Burnley now.

Anthony Elanga is racing through one-on-one with Martin Dubravka, and the last man Lucas Pires trips him up, thus incurring an immediate red card for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity.

45+8 min: Newcastle 2-0 Burnley (Anthony Gordon)

Dubravka's return to St James' Park is becoming increasingly miserable.

A VAR review correctly awards Newcastle a penalty for a handball against Lesley Ugochukwu, and Gordon coolly sends Dubravka the wrong way to double the Magpies' lead.

90+4 min: Newcastle 2-1 Burnley (Zian Flemming)

A late, late lifeline!

Jacob Ramsey is deemed to have committed a deliberate handball in the area, and substitute Flemming converts the resulting penalty with aplomb.

MAN OF THE MATCH - BRUNO GUIMARAES

Officially a Premier League history-maker for the Magpies, Guimaraes is the first-ever Newcastle player to score straight from a corner in the competition, and just the 20th overall.

As he so often is, the former Lyon man was also here, there and everywhere for Eddie Howe's side, completing 94% of his passes, winning four free kicks and making six recoveries at St James' Park.

NEWCASTLE VS. BURNLEY MATCH STATS

Possession: Newcastle 69%-31% Burnley

Shots: Newcastle 17-8 Burnley

Shots on target: Newcastle 7-3 Burnley

Corners: Newcastle 9-9 Burnley

Fouls: Newcastle 9-11 Burnley

BEST STATS

Newcastle have three full days to recover before a Champions League blockbuster away to Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, which precedes a highly-anticipate Tyne-Wear derby with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light next Sunday.

As for Burnley, Parker's men will return to action at home to Fulham next Saturday evening.