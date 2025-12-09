Champions League Gameweek 6
Team News: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Newcastle United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Leverkusen vs. Newcastle injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Bayer Leverkusen will welcome Newcastle United to BayArena on Wednesday in their sixth Champions League game of the season.

Leverkusen are 17th with eight points, while their opponents are 11th with nine points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

BAYER LEVERKUSEN vs. NEWCASTLE UNITED

BAYER LEVERKUSEN

Out: Janis Blaswich (muscular), Ezequiel Fernandez (knee), Exequiel Palacios (groin)

Doubtful: Axel Tape (fitness), Alejandro Grimaldo (unspecified), Lucas Vazquez (back)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Flekken; Quansah, Bade, Belocian; Poku, Garcia, Maza, Grimaldo; Tillman, Kofane; Schick

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Out: Nick Pope (groin), Kieran Trippier (hamstring), Will Osula (ankle), Sven Botman (back)

Doubtful: Emil Krafth (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ramsdale; Livramento, Schar, Thiaw, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Woltemade, Gordon

