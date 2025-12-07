How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs. Newcastle United: Date, time, live stream, TV channel for Champions League clash

By Anthony Nolan | 07 Dec 2025 20:43 , Last updated: 08 Dec 2025 03:21

Hoping to translate their domestic form into Champions League points, Newcastle United will travel to face Bayer Leverkusen at BayArena on Wednesday.

Kasper Hjulmand's Die Werkself earned an important three points last time out in Europe, impressively beating Manchester City 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

As for Eddie Howe's Magpies, they have won three of their four most recent Premier League outings, but were downed 2-1 by Marseille in this competition on November 25.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Wednesday's Champions League clash between Leverkusen and Newcastle.

What time does Bayer Leverkusen vs. Newcastle United kick off?

This game will kick off at 8:00pm on Wednesday, December 10 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Bayer Leverkusen vs. Newcastle United being played?

The Magpies will travel to BayArena, Leverkusen's 30,000-capacity stadium that has been home to the club since 1958.

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs. Newcastle United in the UK

TV channels

This match will be broadcast live on the TNT Sports 3 TV channel.

Streaming

Fans can stream the game via Discovery+ if they have purchased the package that includes TNT Sports on the platform.

Discovery+ with TNT Sports is also accessible via the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

Game-changing events will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel later in the night.

Who will win Bayer Leverkusen vs. Newcastle United?

The German club won four of their six matches across all competitions in November, but they come into this game on the back of consecutive Bundesliga defeats - a 2-0 loss on the road to Augsburg most recently, and a 2-1 loss against Borussia Dortmund at BayArena beforehand.

With that in mind, as well as their 7-2 hammering at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain in their last home Champions League game, Leverkusen may be low on confidence despite their standout victory over Man City.

Meanwhile, Newcastle started 2025-26 in lacklustre fashion, but have grown into the campaign in recent months, winning three, drawing one and losing one of their last five matches.

However, it is important to note that the Magpies have struggled for results away from St James' Park this season, and with four defeats from their five games on the road preceding this clash, fans will make the trip with caution.

As a result, expect to see a close-fought contest between two teams keen to make the step up into the top eight of the Champions League, though Die Werkself could come out on top.