Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Champions League clash between Bayer Leverkusen and Paris Saint-Germain, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Meeting in a Champions League fixture for the first time in over a decade, Bayer Leverkusen welcome Paris Saint-Germain to BayArena for matchday three on Tuesday.

The Germans sit 25th in the League Phase table, settling for a 1-1 draw with PSV the last time around, while the reigning champions have a perfect record after two matchdays, coming back to beat Barcelona 2-1 the last time out.

Match preview

After showing resilience in their opener, coming back twice to draw FC Copenhagen 2-2, Bayer Leverkusen failed to maintain a second-half advantage on matchday two against the Dutch.

On Tuesday, they will try to avoid going winless in their opening three matches in this stage of the Champions League for the first time since 2016, when they drew their opening three games.

Since winning their final two matches in Europe in 2024, this side have claimed just one victory in their six European outings played this year.

At the same time, they have not lost any of their previous five Champions League affairs versus clubs from France in this phase of the competition.

Kasper Hjulmand has yet to lose since taking over from Erik ten Hag, with his side currently on a two-match winning run domestically, defeating Mainz 4-3 in Bundesliga action on Saturday.

Playing at home is where Bayer thrive, losing just one of their previous 17 group fixtures in UEFA competitions, winning all four League Phase matches at BayArena last season without a single goal conceded.

Despite missing plenty of key figures on matchday two, PSG found a way to get past Barca, coming from behind with the winner in the latter stages.

The holders are unbeaten in their last 14 matches played in this tournament, winning in 12 of those instances, including five in a row heading into matchday three.

Another one on Tuesday would equal their longest winning run in this competition, set back in 1994 when they claimed six successive triumphs between September and December of that year.

They have only won two of their previous 10 away outings versus German opposition, and have failed to keep a clean sheet on each occasion.

Luis Enrique’s men have dropped points in two of their previous three away contests across all competitions, but on Tuesday, PSG could win their opening three Champions’ League group fixtures for the first time since 2019.

Les Parisiens have a 100% record all-time against Bayer Leverkusen in this competition, including a convincing 4-0 triumph at BayArena in 2014, their last Champions League clean sheet in the group phase on German soil.

Bayer Leverkusen Champions League form:

Bayer Leverkusen form (all competitions):

Paris Saint-Germain Champions League form:

Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions):

Team News

Hjulmand has a slew of injuries to deal with for Bayer Leverkusen at the moment, with Exequiel Palacios dealing with a groin strain, while Nathan Tella and Jarell Quansah have knee issues.

Meanwhile, Axel Tape-Kobrissa is questionable for Tuesday with a sore hamstring, Patrik Schick is unlikely to feature as he has a thigh strain and Martin Terrier is out with an Achilles tendon rupture.

Christian Michel Kofane is on a three-match scoring run across all competitions heading into this game, netting their only strike on matchday two of the Champions League.

As for PSG, Ousmane Dembele is nearing a return from a hamstring strain, though his expected return is this upcoming weekend, while Joao Neves is likely out with the same issue.

At the same time, Marquinhos is doubtful with a sore thigh, while Fabian Ruiz has a hip issue which might prevent him from playing his 50th match in the Champions League proper.

Senny Mayulu netted the equaliser against Barca earlier this month, with Goncalo Ramos scoring only the second 90th-minute winner versus the Spaniards to give Les Parisiens maximum points.

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup:

Flekken; Andrich, Bade, Belocian; Arthur, Garcia, Fernandez, Grimaldo; Maza, Poku; Kofane

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Chevalier; Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Mendes; Kang-in, Vitinha, Doue; Kvaratskhelia, Ramos, Barcola

We say: Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain

PSG found a way without their stars to get it done on matchday two, and with the depth they boast in attack, we expect someone will provide them with a magical moment to turn this match in their favour.

