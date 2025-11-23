Ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash between Manchester City and Bayer Leverkusen, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at Erling Haaland's record against the Bundesliga side.

For the first time in history, Manchester City and Bayer Leverkusen will cross paths in a competitive game when the two continental giants meet in Tuesday's Champions League league-phase match at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's men return to their headquarters after a painful 2-1 Premier League defeat to Newcastle United, where Erling Haaland's powers waned against the Nick Pope-marshalled Magpies defence.

However, the 25-year-old has found the back of the net in each of his last five appearances in the Champions League, and he made a habit of scoring against Tuesday's opponents during his Borussia Dortmund days too.

Here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at Haaland's record against Leverkusen ahead of Tuesday's Champions League battle.

Erling Haaland's record vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Played: 4

Won: 2

Drawn: 0

Lost: 2

Goals: 4

Assists: 1

Averaging a goal a game against the 2023-24 Bundesliga Invincibles, Erling Haaland has netted four times in four previous matches with Bayer Leverkusen for Borussia Dortmund, in addition to providing one assist.

However, all five of those direct involvements came in his last two appearances against Die Werkself in the Bundesliga, as he failed to score or assist in either of his first two meetings with Leverkusen, both of which Dortmund lost.

Haaland's first taste of action against Leverkusen came during the COVID-impacted 2019-20 season, where the led the line for the full 90 minutes but could not make an impact in a 4-3 defeat.

The Norway international also ended up on the losing side against Leverkusen in January 2021, again drawing a blank in 90 minutes as Moussa Diaby and a then-teenage Florian Wirtz condemned Dortmund to a 2-1 reverse.

The third time was the charm for Haaland against Leverkusen, though, as later that season, he scored twice in a 3-1 win for BVB either side of a Marco Reus free kick.

The Scandinavian then played a critical role in an engrossing 4-3 victory for Dortmund during the 2021-22 season, where BVB fell behind three times, equalised three times and then astonishingly won the game late on.

Haaland scored Dortmund's first equaliser, set up their second - for Julian Brandt - and netted the seventh and final goal of the game in the 77th minute, converting a penalty after Reus was brought down.

The now-Manchester City striker was absent for the teams' second meeting in 2021-22 due to a muscular injury, though, and without him, Dortmund slumped to a 5-2 home defeat to Die Werkself.

