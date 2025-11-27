Man City lineup vs. Leeds: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 27 Nov 2025 14:05 , Last updated: 27 Nov 2025 15:08

Manchester City are once again set to be without midfield duo Rodri and Mateo Kovacic for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium.

While Kovacic is facing a lengthy spell in the treatment room with an ankle/heel injury, Rodri still needs more time to build up his fitness after spending time on the sidelines with a hamstring problem.

The absence of both players will likely see Nico Gonzalez handed his seventh successive start at the base of Man City’s midfield; the Spaniard was the only player to retain his starting spot on Tuesday when manager Pep Guardiola made 10 changes for a 2-0 Champions League defeat to Bayer Leverkusen.

Guardiola is expected to revert to the same lineup that began the 2-1 loss at Newcastle United last weekend, with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma set to replace James Trafford between the sticks.

Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol and Nico O’Reilly could all be recalled to start in a four-man defence, while captain Bernardo Silva may also return to play alongside Gonzalez in midfield.

Tijjani Reijnders is also a contender to start in midfield, while Phil Foden and Rayan Cherki could both be recalled to operate in advanced central roles, with the latter given freedom to also drift over to the right flank.

Savinho and Oscar Bobb have struggled to reach the heights expected this term, but Jeremy Doku has excelled down the left flank and should be handed a start this weekend, while Erling Haaland - born in Leeds and hoping to score his 100th Premier League goal - is set to replace Omar Marmoush up front.

Manchester City possible starting lineup: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Bernardo, Gonzalez; Cherki, Foden, Doku; Haaland

> Click here to see how Leeds United could line up for this contest