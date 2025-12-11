How to watch Burnley vs Fulham: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Sebastian Sternik | 11 Dec 2025 00:09

Burnley welcome Fulham to Turf Moor this Saturday evening as they look to end their six-match losing run and boost their Premier League survival hopes.

Scott Parker's men have not tasted a league victory since October, but they will be buoyed by their impressive head-to-head record with Fulham - one which includes four wins and no defeats from seven meetings.

Speaking of the Cottagers, Marco Silva's men will be looking to hit the restart button after losing their last two league outings.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the Premier League meeting.

What time does Burnley vs. Fulham kick off?

Saturday's game between Burnley and Fulham will get underway at 6.30pm (GMT).

Where is Burnley vs. Fulham being played?

Burnley's big weekend clash with Fulham will take place at Turf Moor. The Clarets have only picked up one win from their last seven at home, while the Cottagers have not picked up a win at the ground since 1951.

How to watch Burnley vs. Fulham in the UK

TV channels

Saturday's big Premier League match will be live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Streaming

Fans in the UK who have a Sky Sports subscription can stream the game live through the Sky Go App. NOW TV also offer streaming options.

Highlights

Key moments from the match will be posted on the Sky Sports Premier League official X account, and highlights will be posted on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel after full time.

Highlights of the match will also be available on BBC One's Match of the Day which will be shown at 10:20pm on Saturday night.

What is at stake for Burnley vs. Fulham?

The fight for Premier League survival continues on Saturday, with Burnley growing in desperation following a six-match losing run.

Three of those defeats were inflicted by a single goal margin, meaning the Clarets are not a million miles away from turning things around.

Nevertheless, Parker's men simply cannot afford to keep their losing run going, especially with the likes of Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and West Ham picking up points in recent weeks.

Fulham are not out of trouble either. The Cottagers have slipped down the standings following successive Premier League losses, though one of them was a 5-4 thriller with Manchester City.

Silva was not happy with the amount of transfer business over the summer, and he will be pushing for reinforcements in January. Until then, adding a few more points to their Premier League tally certainly would not do any harm.