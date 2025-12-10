Preview: Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 10 Dec 2025 23:04

The penultimate round of Bundesliga fixtures before the start of the winter break begins on Friday as Union Berlin welcome RB Leipzig to Stadion An der Alten Forsterei.

The home team head into the match looking to end their three-match losing run, while Die Roten Bullen are hoping to keep in touching distance of league leaders Bayern Munich.

Match preview

Generally speaking, Union Berlin are enjoying a very solid campaign under the stewardship of Steffen Baumgart, though there is no denying that recent weeks have been tough for Die Eisernen.

League defeats to Heidenheim and Wolfsburg have seen Union slip down the standings, while their defeat to Bayern Munich saw them knocked out of the DFB Pokal.

Union’s recent home form is another concern, with the team winless in their last three Bundesliga matches on home turf – losing five league points due to goals conceded in stoppage time.

On the plus side, Union tend to perform well against top teams, and they are currently the only team in the Bundesliga who have not lost a league game against Bayern Munich this season.

Die Eisernen will now be looking to end their four-match winless run against Leipzig and bag their first victory over the team since February 2023.

Currently placed second in the Bundesliga table, RB Leipzig hold the rank of being ‘the best of the rest’ – something they would love to change in the second half of the season.

With nine victories and two draws to their name from 13 league matches, Die Roten Bullen have hardly put a foot wrong, yet they still find themselves eight points adrift of Bayern Munich.

It seems only perfection will do when trying to chase the Bavarians for the league crown, though things may change as the season powers into 2026.

While Bayern are trying to maintain success on both the domestic and European fronts, Leipzig are not burdened with the same distractions and can dedicate all their manpower to their Bundesliga efforts.

For now, the main task facing Ole Werner and his men is to keep as close as they can to the defending champions – starting by claiming all three points away in the German capital.

Leipzig certainly have momentum on their side, picking up an emphatic 6-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt last weekend – their third win in four games.

Union Berlin Bundesliga form:

L D D W L L

Union Berlin form (all competitions):

D D W L L L

RB Leipzig Bundesliga form:

W W L W D W

RB Leipzig form (all competitions):

W L W D W W

Team News

Union Berlin have got a couple of selection issues to ponder ahead of Friday’s Bundesliga encounter.

Danish forward Robert Skov has been out of action since September, with the 29-year-old struggling with a muscle injury.

Youngster Andrik Markgraf has also been on the sidelines, nursing a leg injury which has kept him out of action all season long.

When it comes to Leipzig, Werner is currently dealing with a long injury and absentee list.

Midfielder Ridle Baku and forward Antonio Nusa are both struggling with ankle injuries, meaning both men are expected to be on the sidelines.

Benjamin Henrichs remains out of action with an Achilles tendon injury, while teenager Assan Ouedraogo has missed his last three games through a knee problem.

Union Berlin possible starting lineup:

Ronnow; Doekhi, Querfeld, Leite; Trimmel, Kemlein, Khedira, Schafer, Kohn; Jeong, Ansah

RB Leipzig possible starting lineup:

Gulacsi; Nedeljkovic, Orban, Lukeba, Raum; Schlager, Seiwald, Baumgartner; Bakayoko, Harder, Diomande

We say: Union Berlin 1-2 RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig might be missing a number of players through injuries, but as their 6-0 demolition of Frankfurt proved, they still have enough quality to get the job done.

Union Berlin, on the other hand, are in the midst of some poor form, meaning we have no other choice but to back the visitors.

