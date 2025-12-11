Gabriel Jesus's one "special quality" highlighted by Mikel Arteta after Arsenal comeback in Champions League

By Ben Knapton | 11 Dec 2025 08:05 , Last updated: 11 Dec 2025 08:09

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta highlighted one "special quality" that Gabriel Jesus possesses after the Brazilian attacker made his long-awaited comeback from an ACL injury on Wednesday evening.

Jesus came off the bench during the second half of the Gunners' 3-0 Champions League win over Club Brugge, almost exactly 11 months on from tearing his cruciate ligament in January's FA Cup loss to Manchester United.

The 28-year-old was originally set to be left out of the travelling party, having been omitted from Arsenal's initial league-phase squad in the summer and snubbed for a call-up when Cristhian Mosquera suffered his ankle injury.

However, Jesus was added to the Gunners' continental ranks late on Tuesday following Max Dowman's own issue, and the former Manchester City striker made a nuisance of himself at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

Jesus had three shots in total - two on target and one that struck the crossbar - won both of his duels and also completed 93% of his passes during an extremely promising cameo in the number nine position.

Club Brugge 0-3 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta highlights Gabriel Jesus's "special quality"

Speaking to reporters in his post-game press conference, Arteta expressed his view that Jesus brings a unique ability to "connect" all his teammates around him, as he waxed lyrical about the returning South American.

Asked if he had a big role to play in the second half of the season, Arteta replied: "Yes. Especially if he continues to perform in the manner that he's doing and the energy that he's putting in training.

"I think he brings something else, and I was really happy to see that and for him as well, for his confidence to grow, for his teammates to feel him as well because some of them haven't played with him.

"So, Gabby has a really special quality where he suddenly connects everybody around him and that's something that we as a team need and it will make us better."

Jesus replaced fellow striker Viktor Gyokeres following another trying evening for the Sweden international, who had just 12 touches of the ball, missed two big chances and lost all three of his ground duels in the three-goal victory.

Where Gyokeres failed, two-goal Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli succeeded; the latter also broke an Arsenal Champions League record with his wonderful long-range strike in the second half.

Club Brugge 0-3 Arsenal: Mikel Arteta on Gabriel Jesus, Viktor Gyokeres differences

© Imago / Sportimage

Gyokeres could face intense competition from both Jesus and Kai Havertz - when he returns from his own knee problem - for the number nine spot, but Arteta also emphasised the strengths of having strikers with "very different" skill sets.

"I think they're kind of a bit more different," the Spaniard added. "Both of them with great qualities, but yeah, very specific in what they bring to the team and individually in their actions and relationships that they meet around them as well. So, it's good to have two very different players."

Jesus could now make his first Premier League appearance since January 4 when Arsenal host basement side Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday evening, aiming to maintain or increase their two-point lead at the top of the table.

However, Arteta will be missing Mosquera, Dowman, Havertz and Gabriel Magalhaes for the contest, while Declan Rice, William Saliba, Leandro Trossard and Jurrien Timber are all doubts.