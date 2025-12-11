Arsenal injury, suspension list and return dates for Wolves: Declan Rice, Leandro Trossard, Jurrien Timber latest

By Ben Knapton | 11 Dec 2025 08:24

Facing the friendliest Premier League fixture they could possibly face, Arsenal welcome two-point Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Emirates on Saturday evening.

The Gunners' lead at the summit was coincidentally reduced to just two points last weekend, courtesy of a gut-wrenching 2-1 loss to Unai Emery's Aston Villa at Villa Park.

However, Mikel Arteta's men remain flawless in Europe after securing a 3-0 Champions League win over Club Brugge on Wednesday evening, thanks to Noni Madueke's double and a Gabriel Martinelli strike.

Gabriel Jesus made his long-awaited return from an ACL injury in that game, but Arteta still has many concerns to manage, and here Sports Mole rounds up all of Arsenal's latest injury and suspension news.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: December 13 (vs. Wolves)

Jurrien Timber was not involved in Wednesday's win over Club Brugge due to a knock he sustained at Villa Park, but the Dutchman should shake off the issue in time for Wolves.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Jesus was promoted to Arsenal's UCL squad thanks to an injury to Max Dowman, who will be missing for "weeks" with the ankle issue he sustained in a recent Under-21s friendly.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Illness

Possible return date: December 13 (vs. Wolves)

Declan Rice was left out of the squad to face Club Brugge as a result of an illness, but the England international will likely have fought off the infection by the time Saturday rolls around.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: December 20 (vs. Everton)

After only just making his return from one muscular problem, Leandro Trossard suffered a knock to the same area at Villa Park, and the visit of Wolves is expected to come too soon for the Belgian.

Cristhian Mosquera

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: January 17 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Cristhian Mosquera hurt his ankle in this month's home win over Brentford, and reports have claimed that the Spanish defender will be out of action for at least six and potentially up to eight weeks.

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: December 13 (vs. Wolves)

William Saliba has missed Arsenal's last four games with the mysterious knock he suffered in training, and it would be a surprise to see the France international considered for selection this weekend.

Gabriel Magalhaes

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: December 27 (vs. Brighton & Hove Albion)

Saliba's chief centre-back partner Gabriel Magalhaes is on his way back from a thigh injury sustained over the November international break, but a return before Christmas is incredibly unlikely.

Kai Havertz

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: December 30 (vs. Aston Villa)

Kai Havertz has been sidelined for almost four months due to a troublesome knee injury, and he is still weeks away from a comeback following recent complications.

ARSENAL'S SUSPENSION LIST

Riccardo Calafiori

Return date: December 20 (vs. Everton)

Riccardo Calafiori picked up his fifth yellow card of the Premier League season at Villa Park and must therefore serve a one-match suspension during the visit of Wolves.