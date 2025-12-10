Barcelona vs. Osasuna: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for La Liga clash

By Matt Law | 10 Dec 2025 10:09 , Last updated: 10 Dec 2025 10:11

Barcelona will continue their La Liga season with a clash against Osasuna on Saturday.

The Catalan giants are currently top of the La Liga table, four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while the visitors are 15th, picking up 15 points from their first 15 matches.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Barcelona vs. Osasuna kick off?

The La Liga contest will kick off at 5.30pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is Barcelona vs. Osasuna being played?

Barcelona will welcome Osasuna to their newly-renovated Camp Nou stadium on Saturday night.

Osasuna suffered a 3-0 defeat to Barcelona in the corresponding match last season, but Los Rojillos have a recent away win over the Catalan outfit to their name, triumphing 2-1 in July 2020.

How to watch Barcelona vs. Osasuna in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, the La Liga match between Barcelona and Osasuna will be available to watch on LaLigaTV. You can subscribe through Sky, Virgin Media, or online via Premier Sports.

LaLigaTV is available via Premier Sports for £7.99 a month.

Online streaming

Online streaming for this match is available through the Premier Sports website and Amazon Prime Video.

Highlights

The X account that belongs to LaLigaTV will show highlights of the best incidents and the goals.

Barcelona vs. Osasuna: What's the story?

Barcelona are absolutely flying in Spain's top flight, triumphing in each of their last six league matches, including a 5-3 success over Real Betis in the competition last time out.

Hansi Flick's side have been able to take advantage of Real Madrid's recent issues, with the Catalan side opening up a four-point lead at the top of the division.

Barcelona are comfortably the leading goalscorers in La Liga this season, finding the back of the net on 47 occasions, but they have conceded 20 times, which is the joint-most in the top 12.

Flick's team will be aiming to record their 14th La Liga win of the campaign on Saturday.

Osasuna, meanwhile, have struggled this term, only picking up 15 points from 15 matches, which has left them down in 15th, three points above the relegation zone.

Los Rojillos will enter this match off the back of successive victories, including a 2-0 success over Levante in Spain's top flight.

Osasuna have tackled Barcelona on 99 previous occasions in all competitions, boasting a record of 21 wins, 19 draws and 59 defeats.