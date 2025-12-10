Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal creates more history but Champions League night ends in frustration for 18-year-old

By Matt Law | 10 Dec 2025 09:11 , Last updated: 10 Dec 2025 09:13

Lamine Yamal created another piece of history on Tuesday night, as the Barcelona attacker helped his side record a 2-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

The Spain international set up Jules Kounde for the defender's second of the match in the 53rd minute, with that goal proving to be enough to secure a vital three points for Hansi Flick's side.

Yamal's assist means that he now has the most goal involvements - seven goals and seven assists - by a player aged 18 or younger in Champions League history.

The teenager has broken the record previously held by Kylian Mbappe, who managed 13, while Raul (7), Jude Bellingham (6), Rodrygo (6) and TheoWalcott (6) are notable names on the list.

Wayne Rooney, meanwhile, managed four goal contributions in the Champions League aged 18 or younger, demonstrating just how impressive Yamal has been in the competition thus far.

The victory moved Barcelona into 14th spot in the overall Champions League table, two points behind eighth-placed Liverpool in the battle to secure automatic qualification for the next round, but the night ended in frustration for Yamal.

Indeed, a yellow card for the youngster in the 56th minute means that he will be suspended for Barcelona's next game in the competition, which is against Slavia Prague on January 21.

Yamal was substituted in the 89th minute of the match, meanwhile, and he showed his frustration at being removed, with the decision explained by head coach Hansi Flick after the match.

"He was a little disappointed, but he had a yellow card and we needed fresh legs. It’s not a problem. That’s just how it is. I understand him. Everyone wants to play and he thinks he can play 100 minutes," Flick told reporters.

“He’s young. It’s a good attitude. I have no problem with that. I was a player too. I accept it.”

How has Yamal performed for Barcelona this season?

Yamal's numbers are simply incredible for an 18-year-old, especially considering his ongoing groin issue, scoring eight goals and registering 10 assists in 17 appearances for Barcelona during the 2025-26 campaign.

The Spaniard has two goals and two assists in five Champions League matches this term, in addition to six goals and eight assists in 12 appearances in Spain's top flight.

Yamal will be bidding to help Barcelona secure more silverware this season before heading to the 2026 World Cup looking to inspire Spain to the trophy.