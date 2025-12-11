Barcelona transfer news: Catalan giants facing January 'decision' as La Liga club push for mid-season deal

By Matt Law | 11 Dec 2025 09:57 , Last updated: 11 Dec 2025 09:59

Villarreal are reportedly hoping to sign Barcelona attacker Roony Bardghji on loan during the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old made the move to Camp Nou from Copenhagen over the summer, and he has featured on 11 occasions for the Catalan giants during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring once and providing two assists in the process.

Bardghji has one goal and one assist in eight La Liga appearances this term, while he has come up with one assist in three Champions League matches.

There has recently been speculation surrounding the Sweden international's future, though, with Barcelona thought to be willing to let him leave on loan in the winter in order to aid his development.

According to reports in Spain, Villarreal are keen, with the Yellow Submarine viewing the attacker as the ideal mid-season signing to boost their top-four hopes.

Villarreal 'eyeing' January deal for Barca's Bardghji

Villarreal have struggled badly in the Champions League this season, picking up only one point from their six matches, which has left them down in 35th spot in the overall table.

Only Kairat Almaty have performed worse than Villarreal in the European competition this term, but it has been a different story in Spain's top flight.

Marcelino's side have 35 points to show from their 15 league matches this season, which has left them third in the La Liga table, five points off the leaders Barcelona with a game in hand.

The Yellow Submarine are said to be determined to boost their attacking unit in January, with Bardghji viewed as the ideal winter arrival.

Should Barcelona allow Bardghji to leave?

When Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has a fully-fit squad, it is difficult to see where Bardghji fits in, and the attacker could find it tough to secure regular action in the second half of the campaign.

Bardghji has only started three times in La Liga this season, with his further five appearances coming off the bench, while he has not yet been in from the start in the Champions League.

As a result, a loan spell could be incredibly beneficial for the youngster and his development, allowing him the chance to return to Camp Nou next summer as a more well-rounded player.