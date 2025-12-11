Real Madrid injury, suspension list vs. Alaves: Kylian Mbappe latest as three Los Blancos players miss out through suspension

By Matt Law | 11 Dec 2025 10:22 , Last updated: 11 Dec 2025 10:24

Real Madrid will be aiming to return to winning ways when they resume their La Liga campaign away to Alaves on Sunday.

Los Blancos are currently second in the La Liga table, four points behind the leaders Barcelona, and they have lost their last two matches, going down 2-0 to Celta Vigo in the league and 2-1 to Manchester City in the Champions League.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Real Madrid's injury and suspension news ahead of their fixture with Alaves, who are 11th in the table on 18 points.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: December 14 (vs. Alaves)

Mbappe was an unused substitute against Man City due to a knee issue, and Los Blancos head coach Xabi Alonso is currently unsure whether he will be able to call upon the attacker for the clash with Alaves.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: February 8 (vs. Valencia)

Alexander-Arnold picked up a thigh injury against Athletic Bilbao in early December, and the England international is set to be sidelined until the start of February.

Eduardo Camavinga

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: December 14 (vs. Alaves)

Camavinga was not involved against Man City due to an ankle problem, and the Frenchman will therefore need to be assessed ahead of this weekend's contest.

Dean Huijsen

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: December 14 (vs. Alaves)

Huijsen has recently been sidelined due to a muscular problem, and the centre-back will need to be assessed before it is determined whether he can feature this weekend.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Carvajal made his return from a muscular injury against Barcelona on October 26, but the experienced defender has since been forced to undergo an operation on a knee problem and will be sidelined until 2026.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: December 14 (vs. Alaves)

Alaba has recently been unable to feature due to a muscular injury, and the experienced defender remains a major doubt for the league fixture with Alaves.

Ferland Mendy

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: Unknown

Mendy is facing more time on the sidelines after being diagnosed with another muscular problem - the Frenchman could be out for the remainder of 2025.

© Imago / Alberto Gardin

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Militao is facing a lengthy time on the sidelines with a severe hamstring injury - the indications are that the centre-back may be absent for the next three to four months.

REAL MADRID'S SUSPENSION LIST

Endrick

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Possible return date: December 17 (vs. Talavera)

Endrick was sent off against Celta for dissent, and the Brazilian will serve a two-game suspension in La Liga, but he can still feature in the Copa del Rey.

Alvaro Carreras

© Imago

Status: Out

Possible return date: December 17 (vs. Talavera)

Carreras is suspended for the next two La Liga matches following his red card against Celta, but like Endrick, he can feature in the Copa del Rey game on December 17.

Fran Garcia

© Imago

Status: Out

Possible return date: December 17 (vs. Talavera)

Garcia was also sent off against Celta and has been awarded a one-game ban, so he can return in the Copa del Rey and will also feature against Sevilla on December 20.