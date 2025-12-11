Arsenal lineup vs. Wolves: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Mikel Arteta springs midfield surprise

By Ben Knapton | 11 Dec 2025 10:58 , Last updated: 11 Dec 2025 11:29

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is facing an especially tricky dilemma on the left-hand side for Saturday's Premier League clash against bottom-of-the-table Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Gunners return to domestic action on the back of a 3-0 beating of Club Brugge in the Champions League, courtesy of Noni Madueke's brace and a fine Gabriel Martinelli strike.

Bukayo Saka will return to his rightful place in the side, but Madueke and Martinelli are both capable of doing a job on the left wing, where Eberechi Eze struggled during his 45 minutes against Aston Villa last weekend.

However, a well-rested Eze should still be given the nod - thus forcing Madueke and Martinelli to take their seats on the bench - while Viktor Gyokeres will likely be retained up front despite Gabriel Jesus's promising midweek cameo after 11 months out.

Declan Rice was omitted from the trip to Belgium due to illness, but the England international should have battled back from his affliction in time to join Martin Odegaard in midfield, but potentially not Martin Zubimendi.

The Spaniard should have been in line for a rest in midweek, but owing to Jurrien Timber's absence with a knock, he was forced to go again as Christian Norgaard slotted into central defence.

If Timber is back on Saturday, though, Norgaard could start in the number six position, thus allowing Arteta to grant Zubimendi an extremely hard-earned rest - he has played more minutes than any other outfield player in the Arsenal squad this season.

Timber should come into an otherwise unchanged defence, as Riccardo Calafiori is serving a one-match ban for accumulated bookings, so Myles Lewis-Skelly will reprise his role at left-back.

Max Dowman (ankle), Cristhian Mosquera (ankle), Leandro Trossard (knock), Gabriel Magalhaes (thigh) and Kai Havertz (knee) are all expected to sit this one out, while William Saliba (knock) remains touch-and-go.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; White, Timber, Hincapie, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Norgaard, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Eze

