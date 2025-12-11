Wolves vs. Arsenal: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Ben Knapton | 11 Dec 2025 11:28 , Last updated: 11 Dec 2025 11:28

The title favourites and the relegation favourites collide in Saturday night's Premier League offering, as Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers do battle at the Emirates Stadium in gameweek 16 of the 2025-26 season.

The Gunners remain top of the pile despite last weekend's 2-1 loss to Aston Villa, but they are just three points clear of the Lions and two better off than Manchester City, leaving them at risk of being leapfrogged by both this weekend.

However, Mikel Arteta oversaw a comfortable 3-0 Champions League victory over Club Brugge in midweek, and the hosts are now welcoming opponents on the road to Premier League infamy.

Following Monday's 4-1 battering at the hands of Manchester United, Wolves are still sitting on a pitiful two points from 15 games, meaning that they are well on course to be relegated with the competition's lowest-ever points tally.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Premier League rivals Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 126

Arsenal wins: 66

Draws: 28

Wolverhampton Wanderers wins: 32

From 126 previous competitive bouts between Arsenal and Wolves, who first did battle back in 1904, the Gunners - as expected - dominate the wins counter with 66, prevailing in just over 50% of their games against the West Midlands side.

In contrast, Wolves have only achieved just under half of Arsenal's number of victories - 32 - while another 28 battles have ended level, but this head-to-head has been thoroughly dominated by the men in red and white over the past few years.

Indeed, Arsenal have done the double over Wolves in each of the last four full Premier League seasons, following up a 2-0 home success in August 2024 with a gritty 1-0 away win in January 2025, despite Myles Lewis-Skelly's controversial sending-off.

Mikel Arteta's men also prevailed 2-1 on home soil and 2-0 at Molineux in the 2023-24 season, prior to which they rounded off the 2022-23 term with a 5-0 home crushing; Granit Xhaka scored twice on his farewell appearance.

Nuno Espirito Santo often had the Gunners' number, though, as Wolves won both of their top-flight clashes by a 2-1 scoreline in the 2020-21 season, although the victory at the Emirates was overshadowed by Raul Jimenez's sickening skull fracture.

Wolves' most recent win in this fixture in February 2021 was clouded in controversy too, as David Luiz and Bernd Leno were both sent off, the former for a perceived last-man foul on Willian Jose inside the area, despite replays showing that the Wolves man had clipped Luiz's knee.

Either way, Arsenal can almost always be backed to make the net bulge against Wolves, who have astonishingly gone 35 games without a clean sheet against the three-time Premier League winners, a streak stretching all the way back to 1979.

That sequence is both Arsenal's longest scoring run against a single team and Wolves' longest streak without a clean sheet against a particular opponent.

Last 20 meetings

Jan 25, 2025: Wolves 0-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Aug 17, 2024: Arsenal 2-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Apr 20, 2024: Wolves 0-2 Arsenal (Premier League)

Dec 02, 2023: Arsenal 2-1 Wolves (Premier League)

May 28, 2023: Arsenal 5-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Nov 12, 2022: Wolves 0-2 Arsenal (Premier League)

Feb 24, 2022: Arsenal 2-1 Wolves (Premier League)

Feb 10, 2022: Wolves 0-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Feb 02, 2021: Wolves 2-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Nov 29, 2020: Arsenal 1-2 Wolves (Premier League)

Jul 04, 2020: Wolves 0-2 Arsenal (Premier League)

Nov 02, 2019: Arsenal 1-1 Wolves (Premier League)

Apr 24, 2019: Wolves 3-1 Arsenal (Premier League)

Nov 11, 2018: Arsenal 1-1 Wolves (Premier League)

Apr 11, 2012: Wolves 0-3 Arsenal (Premier League)

Dec 27, 2011: Arsenal 1-1 Wolves (Premier League)

Feb 12, 2011: Arsenal 2-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Nov 10, 2010: Wolves 0-2 Arsenal (Premier League)

Apr 03, 2010: Arsenal 1-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Nov 07, 2009: Wolves 1-4 Arsenal (Premier League)

