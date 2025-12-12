Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta wants David Raya competition as Gunners 'send scouts' to report on 24-year-old goalkeeper

By Ben Sully | 12 Dec 2025 19:00 , Last updated: 12 Dec 2025 19:04

Arsenal have reportedly sent scouts to watch Borussia Dortmund loanee Diant Ramaj in action for Heidenheim.

David Raya has established himself as Mikel Arteta's number one since he joined Arsenal on an initial loan deal in the summer of 2023.

The Spaniard, who made his move permanent in 2024, has recorded 52 clean sheets in 117 appearances for the Gunners, including 37 shutouts in 85 competitive matches.

While Raya is one of the first names on the teammate sheet, Arteta appears to be on the lookout for a goalkeeper who can provide viable competition for the number one spot.

© Imago

Arsenal scout Dortmund's Ramaj

According to German outlet Sport.de, Arsenal have sent scouts to report on Ramaj, who is currently in the midst of a season-long loan spell with Heidenheim.

The report claims that Arsenal scouts have watched the 24-year-old on several occasions for a Heidenheim side that are battling to remain in the Bundesliga.

Ramaj, who joined Dortmund from Ajax in February, will return to his parent club at the end of the season and will then look to make a decision over the next steps of his career.

The German goalkeeper may harbour ambitions of becoming Dortmund's number one, but those hopes may rest on whether Gregor Kobel remains at the club beyond the end of the current campaign.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Why are Arsenal eyeing Ramaj?

Ramaj has dislodged Heidenheim legend Kevin Muller to become Frank Schmidt's first-choice shot-stopper this season.

As per FBref, Ramaj has made 39 saves in 13 Bundesliga matches this season - a tally that has only been bettered by four goalkeepers.

Ramaj's business is largely down to Heidenheim's struggles on the pitch, but it has enabled him to gain valuable experience in one of the top five European leagues.

The Dortmund loanee is also comfortable with the ball at his feet, which is an attribute that is likely to appeal to Arsenal.