Preview: Sevilla vs Real Oviedo - prediction, team news, lineups

Sevilla will be aiming to post their first win in La Liga in over a month when they welcome Real Oviedo to Estadio Ramon on Sunday afternoon.

The home side are 13th in the La Liga table, picking up 17 points from their first 15 matches of the campaign, while the visitors are in 19th, collecting 10 points from their opening 15 games.

Match preview

Sevilla have a record of five wins, two draws and eight defeats from their 15 league matches this season, with a total of 17 points leaving them in 13th spot in the division.

Los Nervionenses will enter the match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Valencia in La Liga, while they were 2-1 winners over CD Extremadura in the Copa del Rey at the start of the month, so it has been a successful December to date.

Matias Almeyda's side have only managed to pick up seven points from their seven home league matches this season, but they will be welcoming a Real Oviedo outfit that only have three points to show from their seven games on their travels.

Sevilla finished 17th in La Liga last season, which represented their worst campaign since being relegated back in 2000, and they again look well short of being a European-challenging team.

Los Nervionenses have actually lost each of their last three matches with Real Oviedo, although this will be the first meeting between the two teams in almost 26 years.

© Imago Real Oviedo were 3-2 winners in the last meeting between the two sides back in April 2000, and they have not actually been beaten by Sevilla since January 1997. It has been a tough opening half of the season for the promoted outfit, though, with a record of two wins, four draws and nine defeats from 15 matches leaving them down in 19th spot in the table on 10 points. Luis Carrion's side are comfortably the lowest goalscorers in La Liga this season, only finding the back of the net on seven occasions, which is a major concern. Real Oviedo will enter this match off the back of a goalless draw with Mallorca, but they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in their last away match at the end of November. This is Real Oviedo's first campaign in La Liga since 2000-01, and it would be a huge achievement if they were able to secure survival.

Sevilla La Liga form:

LLWLLD

Sevilla form (all competitions):

LWLLWD

Real Oviedo La Liga form:

DDLDLD

Real Oviedo form (all competitions):

LDLDLD

Team News

Sevilla have an incredibly long absentee list for this match, with all of Cesar Azpilicueta, Tanguy Nianzou, Ruben Vargas, Gabriel Suazo, Orjan Nyland, Juanlu Sanchez and Adnan Januzaj injured, while Isaac Romero and Peque Fernandez are both suspended.

The hosts also need to make checks on Kike Salas, Ramon Martinez and Marcao, so it is possible that 12 first-team players could be out for the hosts.

Akor Adams has scored twice in 14 appearances for Sevilla this season, and he will feature in the final third of the field, while there should also be a start for Alexis Sanchez.

As for Real Oviedo, Alvaro Lemos will miss the match through injury, while Brandon Domingues will need to be assessed ahead of the contest.

The visitors are also without Santi Cazorla and Federico Vinas due to suspensions.

Salomon Rondon has scored twice during the 2025-26 campaign, and the 36-year-old will again feature in the final third of the field, while Leander Dendoncker will be a notable starter in the middle of midfield.

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Vlachodimos; Cardoso, Gudelj, Castrin; Carmona, Agoume, Mendy, Oso; Sow; Adams, Sanchez

Real Oviedo possible starting lineup:

Escandell; Vidal, Carmo, Costas, Alhassane; Colombatto, Dendoncker; Hassan, Reina, Chaira; Rondon

We say: Sevilla 2-1 Real Oviedo

Both teams will feel that they can hurt the other, especially considering the amount of players that will be missing on Sunday. It would not be a shock to see the points shared, but we just have a feeling that Sevilla will be able to shade a close match.

