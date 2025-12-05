Preview: Valencia vs Sevilla - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 05 Dec 2025 13:22 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 14:07

Valencia will be aiming to stretch their unbeaten run of form in La Liga to four matches when they welcome Sevilla to Mestalla on Sunday afternoon.

Los Che are currently 15th in the La Liga table, boasting 14 points from their first 14 matches of the campaign, while Sevilla are 13th, collecting 16 points from their opening 14 games.

Match preview

Valencia will bring a four-game unbeaten run into this match, including a 2-1 success over Cartagena in the Copa del Rey on Thursday, with the top-flight outfit booking their spot in the third round of the tournament.

Los Che have picked up five points from their last three league matches, meanwhile, drawing with Real Betis and Rayo Vallecano either side of a home success over Levante.

Carlos Corberan's side have a record of three wins, five draws and six defeats from their 14 league matches this season, with 14 points leaving them in 15th spot in the table, only two points clear of the relegation zone.

Valencia have picked up 11 points from their seven home league matches this term, and they will be welcoming a Sevilla outfit with nine points to show from their seven away fixtures.

Los Che are actually unbeaten in their last four matches against Sevilla, including a 1-0 victory when the two teams locked horns in the corresponding fixture last term.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Sevilla's last success over Valencia was in April 2023, but they have won just one of their last seven against Los Che, showing their struggles in this particular fixture.

Los Nervionenses were also in Copa del Rey action on Thursday night, securing their spot in the third round of the tournament courtesy of a 2-1 win over CD Extremadura.

However, Matias Almeyda's side suffered a 2-0 defeat to Real Betis in the Seville derby last weekend, and they have lost three of their last four in Spain's top flight.

A record of five wins, one draw and eight defeats from 14 matches has brought Sevilla 16 points, which is only enough for 13th spot, and they have struggled defensively this season, conceding 23 times in Spain's top flight.

Los Nervionenses finished 17th in La Liga last season - their worst campaign since being relegated back in 2000 - so there is clear room for improvement this term.

Valencia La Liga form:

DLLDWD

Valencia form (all competitions):

WLDWDW

Sevilla La Liga form:

LLLWLL

Sevilla form (all competitions):

WLWLLW

Team News

© Imago

Valencia will be missing Mouctar Diakhaby due to a hamstring issue, but Los Che are otherwise in strong shape for their home fixture with Sevilla.

Hugo Duro is Valencia's leading goalscorer this season, finding the back of the net on five occasions, and the 26-year-old is set to feature in the final third of the field.

Diego Lopez has four goals to his name this term and will also be in the side, while there should be a spot in central midfield for Javi Guerra.

As for Sevilla, Tanguy Nianzou, Gabriel Suazo, Ruben Vargas and Adnan Januzaj are out of the match due to injury problems, while Marcao is a major doubt.

Isaac Romero will also miss out this weekend, with the striker sent off in his team's 2-0 defeat to Real Betis in the Seville derby.

Head coach Almeyda will make a number of changes to the side that took to the field in the Copa del Rey last time out, with Alexis Sanchez and Joan Jordan among those set to drop down to the bench on Sunday night.

Valencia possible starting lineup:

Agirrezabala; Correia, Tarrega, Copete, Gaya; Guerra, Pepelu; Lopez, Almeida, Rioja; Duro

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Vlachodimos; Sanchez, Azpilicueta, Salas, Carmona; Sow, Mendy; Gonzalez, Fernandez, Ejuke; Adams

We say: Valencia 1-1 Sevilla

It is difficult to back either side with any real confidence - two of the last three league meetings between these two sides have finished level, and we are expecting the points to be shared at Mestalla on Sunday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.