Preview: Moreirense vs Benfica - prediction, team news, lineups

Benfica make the trip to Conengos this weekend aiming to secure victory against Moreirense, knowing that another slip-up would push them further behind in the Primeira Liga title race.

The Eagles look to build momentum from a strong continental outing, having earned a 2-0 win over Napoli in the Champions League three days after the Green and Whites’s spirited comeback at Estoril Praia.

Match preview

Jose Mourinho emerged victorious in Wednesday’s unofficial ‘ex-Chelsea bosses derby’ thanks to a bright start from his Benfica side, who struck through Richard Rios in the 20th minute before Leandro Barreiro doubled the advantage shortly after the interval, leaving Antonio Conte’s men chasing shadows.

That result delivered successive Champions League triumphs for the Reds, who had lost their opening four games, and the upturn has lifted them up the expanded 36-team table to within a point of the playoff line.

However, Benfica saw further ground slip away in the domestic chase following last weekend’s 1-1 scoreline against city rivals Sporting Lisbon, a result that leaves the Eagles third and five points off Porto at the Primeira Liga summit.

One of only two unbeaten sides in the division, the Reds have struggled to stay in touch due to their inability to convert stalemates into victories, with their five draws from 13 fixtures only fewer than Rio Ave and Nacional, who both have seven.

Even so, Benfica can take confidence into Sunday given their strong record on the road, having claimed five wins from six league away games, with the only blemish being a goalless result against Porto.

That makes this weekend’s encounter a stern assignment for Moreirense, who have slipped from winning their opening four home fixtures to losing 2-1 to Porto before drawing 2-2 with Famalicao.

The White and Greens have drifted from their early-season standards, taking only one win from their past six league matches (D2, L3) and failing to record victory in their last three (D2, L1).

However, Vasco Botelho da Costa will take heart from his side’s spirited fightback in last weekend’s six-goal contest at Estoril, where his players battled back from a two-goal deficit, with Luis Semedo finding the equaliser deep into stoppage time.

Sitting seventh with 18 points (W6, D2, L5) and four away from the top four, Moreirense aim to reignite their European push on Sunday and will be optimistic, having avoided defeat the last two times they hosted this fixture, although the Green and Whites have never beaten Benfica at home in 14 league meetings (D3, L11).

Moreirense Primeira Liga form:

L

L

W

L

D

D

Moreirense form (all competitions):

L

L

W

L

D

D

Benfica Primeira Liga form:

D

W

W

D

W

D

Benfica form (all competitions):

D

W

W

W

D

W

Team News

Moreirense are expected to remain without Lawrence Ofori (abductor) and Yan Maranhao, who is set to miss a fourth outing due to physical discomfort, while Joel Jorquera is unavailable for a third consecutive match.

While defender Maracas returns from suspension, midfielder Alanzinho will be unavailable as he serves a one-match ban after accumulating bookings.

Semedo delivered for Moreirense last time out, but it is unlikely he replaces Guilherme Schettine, who has impressed this season with eight league goals.

Meanwhile, Benfica are almost certain to start Greek striker Vangelis Pavlidis, who leads the scoring chart with 10 strikes to his name.

The Reds are set to remain without Bruma (Achilles tendon), Alexander Bah (cruciate ligament tear), Dodi Lukebakio (ankle), and Henrique Araujo (muscle).

Gianluca Prestianni will miss the encounter as he serves a suspension following his red card in the Lisbon derby last weekend.



Moreirense possible starting lineup:

Ferreira; Pinto, Maracas, Michel, Kiko; V Sousa, Stjepanovic, Benny; Travassos, Schettine, Araujo

Benfica possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Dahl, Otamendi, A Silva, Dedic; Rios, Barrenechea; Aursnes, Barriero, Sudakov; Pavlidis

We say: Moreirense 1-2 Benfica

Moreirense have struggled recently, but this fixture remains a tricky one for Benfica, who should still have enough to pull through given their strong away record and long-running success in Conengos.

